Champions League round up: Kean double earns PSG win, Sancho on target for Dortmund

*PSG win at Istanbul Basaksehir but Neymar picks up injury

*Sancho sets up 2-0 win over Zenit, Lazio held by Club Brugge

On-loan forward Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappé grabbed two assists as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a sluggish start and a first-half injury to Neymar in a 2-0 away win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Kean opened the scoring in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappé corner from the left.

The 20-year-old Italian, on loan from Premier League leaders Everton, got his second in the 79th minute with a left-footed shot from Mbappé’s pass to get PSG off the mark in Group H, reports Reuters.

Neymar was forced off in the 26th minute due to a thigh problem and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia. The Brazilian, who has recently recovered from a back problem, initially received treatment and returned to the field, but was unable to continue.

“It was necessary for [Neymar] to come off. Not severe pain, but he felt some discomfort,” head coach Thomas Tuchel told RMC Sport, adding that the forward will have a scan on Thursday. “I hope it isn’t too serious. In a very tight schedule like we have, it could cost [him] a few matches.”

Aiming to bounce back from the home defeat to Manchester United, PSG struggled to create chances in a tight first half and needed keeper Keylor Navas to save a rasping shot from Edin Visca in the 57th minute to stay level.

Visca had another attempt blocked by Sarabia at point-blank range a minute later, and it proved decisive as Kean made the breakthrough soon after to leave the Champions League debutants pointless after two games.

Sancho spot-kick breaks deadlock for Dortmund

Jadon Sancho’s 78th-minute penalty and a stoppage-time goal from Erling Haaland earned Borussia Dortmund a hard-fought victory over Zenit in Group F.

The German side, who lost their opening game to Lazio, controlled the game but carved out few chances before Vyacheslav Karavaev inexplicably wrestled Thorgan Hazard to the ground inside the penalty area. Sancho stepped up to convert the spot-kick, sending keeper Mikhail Kerzhakov the wrong way.

Haaland then made up for some uncharacteristic misses by netting the second in the dying moments. The striker was sent through on goal by Jude Bellingham’s header, and fired the ball through Kerzhakov’s legs to seal victory.

A depleted Lazio had to settle for a point at Club Brugge, with Joaquín Correa’s early goal on the counter cancelled out by Hans Vanaken’s first-half penalty.

Correa struck in the 14th minute for a side missing several key players due to Covid-19 positives, including striker Ciro Immobile and midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari and Lucas Leiva.

The hosts were awarded a penalty just before half-time, Patric penalised for holding on to Mats Rits at a set-piece. Vanaken converted past Pepe Reina, deputising for first-choice keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Reina made a number of second-half saves as Lazio tired, although Simon Mignolet had to be alert to deny Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from a late breakaway.

Luuk de Jong’s fine volleyed finish earned Sevilla a 1-0 win over Rennes in Group E, but the hosts should have scored more in a dominant display.

Julen Lopetegui’s side had a total of 22 shots on goal to the visitors’ two, with Joán Jordan hitting the crossbar and Rennes keeper Alfred Gomis denying Lucas Ocampos and Munir.

In Group G, Ferencvaros rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Dynamo Kyiv in front of a raucous crowd in Budapest.

Viktor Tsigankov’s penalty and Carlos De Pena’s strike put Dynamo 2-0 up at half-time, but the hosts pulled one back on the hour through Tokmac Nguen.

Substitute Franck Boli hooked home the equaliser in the 89th minute after Serhiy Sydorchuk was sent off for the visitors.

And Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored as Barcelona comfortably beat Juventus to make it two wins from two in the Champions League.

Dembele opened the scoring when his deflected shot looped over Wojciech Szczesny in the Juventus goal.

Messi then wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he coolly converted a penalty after substitute Ansu Fati had been fouled.

When the draw for the group stage had been made, this fixture caught the eye for the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi reunion for the first time in two years.

However, Ronaldo was left out of the squad after having another test for Covid-19 earlier this week, with the Portugal international self-isolating since a positive test on October 13.

Without him, Juventus lacked bite and although Alvaro Morata had the ball in the back of the net on three occasions, each one was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

Juventus also had Merih Demiral sent off before Barcelona scored their second with the Turkey international picking up a second yellow card.

Victory means Barcelona are top of Group G, three points ahead of Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv.

RESULTS

Krasnodar 0 – 4 Chelsea

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 – 0 PSG

Sevilla 1 – 0 Rennes

B’Dortmund 2 – 0 Zenit St Petersburg

Club Bruges 1 – 1 Lazio

Juventus 0 – 2 Barcelona

Man Utd 5 – 0 RB Leipzig

Ferencvárosi TC 2 – 2 Dynamo Kyiv

