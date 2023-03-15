Champions League: Unstoppable Haaland! Stats, goals, reactions

Erling Haaland became only the third man to score five goals in a UEFA Champions League game as Manchester City booked their quarterfinal spot in emphatic fashion.

Haaland struck five goals in a scintillating 63-minute display as Manchester City sauntered past Leipzig and into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on a record-breaking night in north-west England, winning 8-1 on aggregate.

What they said?

Erling Haaland, Man City forward: “I’m a bit blurry in my head so I don’t remember the goals. I remember shooting, not thinking. I was so tired after the celebrations. It’s a big night. I’m really proud to play in the Champions League – I love this competition, as everybody knows. Five goals, to win 7-0 in this competition – I’m really happy.”

HAALAND STILL UNSATISFIED

Josep Guardiola, Man City manager: “Five in 60 minutes! Incredible guy, huge talent. Power, mentality – he’s a serial winner. It was a really good performance from everyone from minute one. We played very well with and without the ball. We scored a lot of goals. Erling was amazing but everyone was exceptional.”

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: “We never got into the game. That is my responsibility. We conceded the goals in a manner that makes this very bitter. City more than deserved their win. When Erling is close to the goal, he wants to grab one. He scored four – no, even five tonight.”

Benjamin Henrichs, Leipzig defender: “I have never before lost 7-0 in my career. It’s a brutal and bitter evening for us. Haaland is physically very strong. He has a lot to offer; it is very difficult to defend him.”

Key stats

Haaland is only the third man to score five in a Champions League game, following Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2012) and Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar, 2014).

The Norwegian is the youngest to reach 30 Champions League goals (22y 236d), surpassing Kylian Mbappé (22y 352d).

Haaland reached the 30-goal landmark in just 25 games, breaking a record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy (34 matches).

Haaland’s Champions League goal comparison: Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo

Haaland hit the ground running in the Champions League, taking just seven games to reach ten goals and another seven to reach 20 – both were records, though Sébastien Haller has since surpassed him in reaching the first landmark after just six games.

Nobody has gets close to the mark of 20 goals in just 14 appearances. Harry Kane, his nearest rival, took ten games more; Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (both 36) and Kylian Mbappé (37) took much longer while Ronaldo, who did not score until his 27th Champions League outing, took 56.

Haaland’s haul against Leipzig took him to 30 goals in 25 games, setting another new Champions League record; Ruud van Nistelrooy had the previous best with 34 matches.

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Haaland scored?

Haaland has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, the first coming in the first half of his debut against Genk in 2019. He subsequently found the net twice on nine occasions – and became the first player to score multiple times in four consecutive Champions League appearances while at Dortmund – but another treble eluded him until he became only the third player to score five times in a Champions League match in the round of 16 second leg against Leipzig in 2023.

Champions League records Haaland holds

Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d

Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games

Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d

Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games

Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d

Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games

Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d

Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games

Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut

Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances

Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs

Champions League records in Haaland’s sights

Youngest to 40 goals – Kylian Mbappé (23y 317d)

Quickest to 30 goals – Ruud van Nistelrooy (45 games)

*Courtesy: UEFA.com

Like this: Like Loading...