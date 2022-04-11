Chams: Cost pressure hurts earnings

High operational cost and other challenges in the economy have impacted negatively on the earnings of Chams Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes

Nigerian ICT sector, like any other, is relatively not successful because of harsh operating environment. Despite Nigeria developing in the area of ICT, there are still some loopholes affecting its total advancement.

One of the major challenges is that the use of computer, access to internet and other tools of ICT are limited greatly to the urban areas as most people in the rural areas are not yet abreast with computer use. Some other challenges facing the full ICT deployment in the country include bad road infrastructure, which has remained a key problem for ICT providers.

Others include inconsistent government policies in form of multiple taxation, conflict of interests from government agencies as regulators and operators and duplicity of functions, among others.

There is also no doubt that the security challenges in the country with the consequences of loss of lives and properties, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, erratic supply of public electricity have also remained a thorn to the business operating environment.

Chams Plc, which had began the year 2020 with a loss in profit remained in the red all through the quarters of the year and hope that the company would bounce back to profitability was a mirage as the rise in cost of sales saw the firm sustaining negative trend in the last three quarters of 2021 and also closed the year at loss position.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 20 kobo per share.

Financials

Following operational challenges, the group failed to maintain the tempo of profit margin in the previous year as it ended the 2019 financial year with a 15 per cent drop in profit after tax.

The audited financial statement of the company obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed a profit after tax of N322.624 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 in contrast to N380.148 million reported in 2018, representing a drop of 15 per cent.

The group recorded a revenue of N3.285 billion during the period ended December 31, 2019 from N3.012 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for 9.06 per cent drop. Cost of sales stood at N2.277 billion in 2019 from N2.226 billion 2018. Chams Plc opened the 2020 financial year in the red slipping into loss position with a loss after tax of N33.796 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a profit of N182.843 million reported in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 58.23 per cent from N1.259 billion in 2029 to N525.860 million in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N291.755 million in 2020 from N848.446 million in 2019.

The company recorded a loss of N13.14 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N225.96 million reported in 2019. Chams Plc, according to a report obtained from the NGX, recorded revenue of N910.10 million from N1.96 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 53.57 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N456.93 million in 2020 from N1.26 billion in 2019.

For Q3 ended September 30, 2020, Chams reported a loss after tax of N125.514 million from a profit of N277.813 million in 2019. Loss before tax equally stood at N125.514 million from a pretax profit of N300.608 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 57.3 per cent from N2.804 billion in 2019 to N1.196 billion in 2020.

The group reported a loss after tax of N64.080 million during the Q4 ended December 31, 2020 as against a profit of N322.624 posted in the firm’s 2019 audited account. Loss before tax was N64.040 million from a pretax profit of N358.859 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 34.34 per cent from N3.285 billion in 2019 to N2.157 billion in 2020. Hope that the group may come out of the woods in 2021 financial year was dashed as Chams recorded a loss after tax of N42.536 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N33.796 million reported in 2020.

The group, according to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recorded a revenue of N734.308 million from N575.860 million posted in 2020, representing a growth of 27.51 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N496.739 million in 2021 from N291.755 million in 2020. It maintained negative trajectory during the half year ended June 30, 2021 with a loss after tax of N69.125 million as against a loss of N13.135 million in 2020.

The group’s revenue during the period stood at N1.629 billion in 2021 from N910.104 million in 2020, representing a growth of 78.99 per cent. However, the cost of sales rose by 156 per cent to N1.171 billion from N456.925 million in 2020 the rise in cost of sales impacted negatively on the revenue of the group.

Chams extended losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 with loss after tax of N21.190 million from N125.514 million in 2020. Loss before tax stood at N18.171 million from a loss of N125.524 million in 2020.

However, revenue for the group grew by 105 per cent to N2.452 billion in 2021 from N1.195 billion in 2020 while cost of sales equally grew by 215.18 per cent to N1.861 billion from N590.442 million in 2020.

The group finished 2021 financial year with a loss after tax of N359.916 million as against a loss of N944.883 million in 2020. Revenue grew by 57 per cent to N3.324 billion in 2021 from N2.111 billion in 2020. Cost of sales rose by 91 per cent from N1.351 billion in 2020 to N2.579 billion in 2021.

Operational challenges

Sir Demola Aladekomo, chairman of the company, while addressing shareholders at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently, said the Group’s financial performance for the year 2020 was impacted by the contraction of economic activities, occasioned by COVID-19 as most profitability metrics witnessed year-on-year decline.

Aladekomo said, in 2020, the Nigerian economy witnessed the deepest recession since the early 1990s, following the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. “The virus developed into a global pandemic in early 2020 which caused a global macroeconomic downturn, which in turn affected our domestic economy. During the course of 2020, COVID-19 triggered a paradigm shift across all political, economic, business and social economic structures globally.

“This necessitated a review of our business plans and business models to ensure that the company is well positioned to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders in the medium-term.

“Together with the board and management, we developed and implemented a new Unicorn Vision to reinvent the Chams Group and open up new frontiers in terms of innovation through consumerfocused digital solutions.

Based on our short to medium-term strategies, there are exciting times ahead for the Chams Group, and we are committed to ensuring that our transformation objectives are achieved within the planned timeframes.

“Guided by our clear vision and our organization’s rich legacy, we continue to strive towards our ambitious aspirations. I am confident in our capability to continue to grow and transform our organization to become truly dominant in our chosen areas of business while consistently delivering the returns that our shareholders deserve,” he said.

Aladekomo noted that the com- pany had not declared a dividend for 2020 financial year since there was no distributable profits. “However, we are determined to continue our journey in pursuit of sustainable revenue-yielding opportunities that would help build the desired value for our shareholders in the medium-term,” he said.

Way forward

On the way forward, Aladekomo said: “Our organisation has taken significant steps in ensuring that we continue to innovate, grow, and create the cutting-edge digital solutions and services that will be relevant today and fit for the future. “During early to mid-2020, we embarked upon a new Vision for the Chams Group with the primary objective to reinvent Chams to deliver value for our shareholders through a ConsumerAfrica-Digital approach.

This set us on a path to diversify our income streams through consumer-facing innovative digital solutions. “Chams Plc is historically a company which has achieved success and household brand recognition through large projects such as identity management, payroll management,

BVN and voter’s registration, amongst others. “However, over the past few years, Chams has evolved into a Group with diverse interests, particularly in the digital solutions and Fintech payments space. “A major focus has been to support and grow our Fintech payment interests through our subsidiaries; ChamsSwitch Ltd. and ChamsMobile Ltd, and thereby extending payment solutions across a broad range of consumer and business segments.

“We are committed to being a regional leader in the medium-term and in the long-term, a global player in the digital and mobile payments industry. To this end, we will continue to deliver secure, cost effective and innovative digital payment services.

“Similarly, we have invested in digital solutions in the labour, logistics and education sectors where we believe there are good opportunities. Our subsidiary Chams Access Ltd. launched a number of innovative digital solutions in 2020; Argone and Pension Central, among others.

“Other core elements of our vision are to ‘incubate and grow’ digital solutions, ring-fencing for stakeholder value, whilst adopting a 35-year-old start-up culture. This will enable the Group to be nimble and efficient in our drive towards achieving our Unicorn Vision.

“It is our unwavering determination to succeed that has sustained us for over three decades, which has also produced a resilient team and a foundation for growth. We are leveraging these strong fundamentals to reinvent and reposition our company through digital prosperity.”

Last line

With the continuous deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic condition, which has resulted in decline in earnings of many firms including Chams, it is important for the company to focus on developing homegrown solutions that will address the business needs of people and organisations.

