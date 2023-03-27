Chams engages director

Chams Holding Company Plc has appointed Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as a nonexecutive director. The bank said in a statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment have been notified of the appointment. Bashir-Yunusa is a seasoned financial technology professional with over 12 years’ experience in deal structuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation and noninterest banking operations. He obtained a diploma in accounting and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (finance) both from Ahmadu Bello University. Also, Bashir-Yunusa obtained a Master of Science degree in strategic planning from Heriot-Watt University and possesses numerous executive qualifications, a post graduate diploma in strategy and innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

