Chams engages director

Chams Holding Company Plc has appointed Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as a nonexecutive director. The bank said in a statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment have been notified of the appointment. Bashir-Yunusa is a seasoned financial technology professional with over 12 years’ experience in deal structuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation and noninterest banking operations. He obtained a diploma in accounting and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (finance) both from Ahmadu Bello University. Also, Bashir-Yunusa obtained a Master of Science degree in strategic planning from Heriot-Watt University and possesses numerous executive qualifications, a post graduate diploma in strategy and innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
Related Articles
ILO, IFC scale up pact on social issues in private investments
The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) plan to strengthen their collaboration to enhance the focus on social issues in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts related to private investments. The enhanced partnership aims to promote decent private sector jobs and social inclusion in places that need it most. Relying on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Interswitch launches innovative products
Pan-African digital payment and commerce solution company, Interswitch Group, on Thursday, launched an array of innovative product offerings expected to boost the payment industry in Nigeria. According to the company, the new products will simplify digital payments and provide more secure payment solutions to financial institutions, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), merchants and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cryptocurrency market value slumps under $1trn
The value of the cryptocurrency market on Monday fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarket- Cap, reaching as low as $926 billion. The global cryptocurrency market peaked at $2.9 trillion in November 2021, but it has faltered so far this year. It has lost $1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)