Business

Chams hires non-executive directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Chams hires non-executive directors

Chams Plc has appointed Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as non-executive directors.

 

According to a statement by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel, they were appointed following the death of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe. Emmanuel added that the appointments would be subjected Bakare to the ratification of the shareholders of the company during its annual general meeting.

 

Oloketuyi had served as managing director and chief executive officer of Wema Bank Plc. Also, he had served as general manager, business optimisation division and executive director of business development at Skye Bank Plc.

 

Oloketuyi served as deputy general manager, corporate and commercial markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its executive director of finance and enterprise risk management. Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years experience in the corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria can’t feed self yet, says analysts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

…as flood, herders attacks, others threaten food security   The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had said that about seven million Nigerians will experience food shortage between June and August, this year as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been identified to face food and nutrition challenges. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that […]
Business

Nigerians spent 80% diaspora remittances on consumption in 2019 –Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Over 80 per cent of Diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2019 (about $14..17 billion), was spent on household consumptions, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.   It disclosed that a total sum of $17.57 billion was sent home by Nigerians living abroad in the review year.   In its National Living Standards Survey […]
Business

Turkish Cargo carries COVID-19 vaccines via its cross-continental air bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Continuing its contributions for a sustainable global supply chain by building a air cargo bridge across the world, the Turkish Cargo has started to carrying COVID-19 vaccines. It carried the COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured in China, to Brazil which is at a flight distance of approximately 17 thousand kilometers.   By carrying pharmaceuticals to the key […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica