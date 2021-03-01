Chams hires non-executive directors

Chams Plc has appointed Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as non-executive directors.

According to a statement by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel, they were appointed following the death of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe. Emmanuel added that the appointments would be subjected Bakare to the ratification of the shareholders of the company during its annual general meeting.

Oloketuyi had served as managing director and chief executive officer of Wema Bank Plc. Also, he had served as general manager, business optimisation division and executive director of business development at Skye Bank Plc.

Oloketuyi served as deputy general manager, corporate and commercial markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its executive director of finance and enterprise risk management. Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years experience in the corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom

