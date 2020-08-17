Business

Chams posts N13m loss in H1 ’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Chams posts N13m loss in H1 ’20

Chams Plc has recorded a loss of N13.14 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N225.96 million reported in 2019.

 

The company in a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a revenue of N910.10 million from N1.96 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 53.57 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N456.93 million in 2020 from N1.26 billion in 2019.

 

Chams Plc recently said it was committed to growing its business through strategic partnerships and introduction of innovative products and services that are tailored to the Nigerian and African markets.

 

The Group Managing Director, Chams Plc, Gavin Young, said: “An example of an innovative identity verification solution we provide to state governments, which has made a major difference in improving the lives of state pensioners, is our pensioner verification app. “Pensioners can verify themselves through taking a selfie, which we match against other facial records of the pensioner, including the state pension’s database.” Speaking further,

 

Young said: “ Once verified, the pensioner is good to receive pension payments for another defined period. Prior to the app being introduced, pensioners were required to travel from their rural locations to a bank branch in order to verify themselves through fingerprint biometrics.

 

This was often a long, costly and laborious exercise for the pensioner. “Now, they can perform the verification exercise through using either their own phone or another smartphone, from any location.

This is just one way we at Chams are applying simple identity technology to specific customer needs and improving lives.

 

“We are excited with this innovation as it applies across many industries where verifying the identity of individuals is required. In addition to the basic verification technology, we customize the solution for our customers by linking to their own database as part of the verification process.”

 

According to him, the solution is extremely flexible in that it could either be offered via Chams’ app, a specific customized app, or though the customer’s own app as an add-on. He explained that the company also provides a unique API service for large customers to do Bulk verifications saying “customers can register on ConfirmMe, and, after account confirmation, APIs are provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Afrinvest: Telecoms sector resilient amidst economic crunch

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Global operators invest $1.5trn in 10 years The Nigerian telecommunications sector has been projected to remain strong despite the economic crunch occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. According to investment analysts at Afrinvest, while there is an immediate worry over other sectors due to the impacts of the pandemic, the telecoms sector is expected to remain […]
Business

ICT: Counting pains, gains of COVID-19

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As the global economy crumbles under the weight of ravaging Coronavirus, stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT industry are seeing an opportunity for development and self-reliance amidst the challenges. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The rising cases of coronavirus pandemic continue to hurt economies globally. In Nigeria, economic experts have already forecast an inevitable recession as the price of […]
Business

COVID-19: Finance experts canvass increased funding for MSMEs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Finance experts have advocated for additional finance support to resuscitate majority of Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) weakened by impact of Covid-19 outbreak. This was, as they lamented that 42 per cent of workers in hospitality sector exited their jobs as a fallout of the pandemic on the economy. The experts drawn from World […]

%d bloggers like this: