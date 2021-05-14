Business

Chams posts N42.51m loss in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Chams Plc has recorded a loss after tax of N42.536 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N33.796 million reported in 2020. The group, according to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recorded a revenue of N734.308 million from N575.860 million posted in 2020, representing a growth of 27.51 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N496.739 million in 2021 from N291.755 million in 2020. The group reported a loss after tax of N64.080 million during the Q4 ended December 31, 2020 as against a profit of N322.624 posted in the firm’s 2019 audited account. Loss before tax was N64.040 million from a pretax profit of N358.859 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 34.34 per cent from N3.285 billion in 2019 to N2.157 billion in 2020. For the Q3 ended September 30, 2020, Chams reported a loss after tax of N125.514 million from a profit of N277.813 million in 2019. Loss before tax equally stood at N125.514 million from a pretax profit of N300.608 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 57.3 per cent from N2.804 billion in 2019 to N1.196 billion in 2020.

Chams recently said that it is poised to uphold the sanctity of post listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr Gavin Young, who spoke during Chams’ courtesy visit to NSE assured the Exchange of regular provision of its corporate information for enhanced investment decision. Young expressed the company’s preparedness to focus on innovations in the identity space to ensure sustainable shareholder value. He explained that the company would place premium on investment in innovative solutions and software across the commercial, consumer and government sectors of the economy to sustain its competitive edge.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aisuebeogun: How Nigeria loses billion dollars to foreign carriers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Richard Aisubeogun, disclosed that the demise of some Nigerian airlines and cessation of international routes by Arik, Bellview, Medview, Virgin Nigeria and others has robbed the nation of billions of dollars and foreign exchange as a result of skewed Bilateral Air Services Agreements […]
Business

FHF woos cooperatives for 300,000 low-cost houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

As part of efforts to ensure full implementation of Federal Government’s 300,000 affordable social housing programme across Nigeria, the Family Homes Funds (FHF) is already wooing housing cooperatives in Nigeria for the deal. According to the Managing Director of Family Homes Funds, Mr. Femi Adewole, partnership with hundreds of housing cooperatives in Nigeria is very […]
Business

Lender emerges ‘best sub-custodian bank’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has won the Best-Custodian Bank Award in Nigeria for the ninth time. This was disclosed by Global Finance magazine, during the announcement of its selections for the 18th annual Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards in seven regions and more than 80 countries. The Global Finance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica