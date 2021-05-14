Chams posts N42.51m loss in Q1’21

Chams Plc has recorded a loss after tax of N42.536 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N33.796 million reported in 2020. The group, according to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recorded a revenue of N734.308 million from N575.860 million posted in 2020, representing a growth of 27.51 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N496.739 million in 2021 from N291.755 million in 2020. The group reported a loss after tax of N64.080 million during the Q4 ended December 31, 2020 as against a profit of N322.624 posted in the firm’s 2019 audited account. Loss before tax was N64.040 million from a pretax profit of N358.859 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 34.34 per cent from N3.285 billion in 2019 to N2.157 billion in 2020. For the Q3 ended September 30, 2020, Chams reported a loss after tax of N125.514 million from a profit of N277.813 million in 2019. Loss before tax equally stood at N125.514 million from a pretax profit of N300.608 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 57.3 per cent from N2.804 billion in 2019 to N1.196 billion in 2020.

Chams recently said that it is poised to uphold the sanctity of post listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr Gavin Young, who spoke during Chams’ courtesy visit to NSE assured the Exchange of regular provision of its corporate information for enhanced investment decision. Young expressed the company’s preparedness to focus on innovations in the identity space to ensure sustainable shareholder value. He explained that the company would place premium on investment in innovative solutions and software across the commercial, consumer and government sectors of the economy to sustain its competitive edge.

