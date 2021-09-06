Chams sustains decline on rising operational costs

The rising cost of sales and other operational challenges has confined earnings of Chams Plc to a loss position. CHRIS UGWU writes

The ICT sector, like any other sector, is relatively not successful because of harsh operating environment. In spite of Nigeria developing in the area of ICT, there are still some loopholes, which are affecting its total advancement.

One of the major challenges is that the use of computer, access to internet and other tools of ICT are limited greatly to the urban areas as most people in the rural areas are yet to know how to use the computer.

Some other challenges facing full deployment of ICT in the country include bad road infrastructure in Nigeria, which has remained a key problem for ICT providers in the country; inconsistent government policies in form of multiple taxation, conflicts of interest from government agencies as regulators and operators, duplicity of functions, among others also remained as serious challenge to the sector.

There is also no doubt that the security challenges in the country with the attendance consequences of loss of lives and properties, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves and erratic supply of public electricity have also remained a thorn to the business operating environment.

As a sequel to the challenges, Chams Plc, which closed on an impressive note during the 2018 financial year, has entered into loss position during the current year.

The company, which began the year 2020 with a loss in profit, remained in the red all through the quarters of the year and hope that the company would bounce back to profitability remained a mirage as the rise in cost of sales saw the firm sustaining the negative trend in first and second quarters of 2021.

Market analysts have predicted that the company’s earnings is likely to remain under pressure as operating environment remain unfavourable and competition remain stiffer with the negative impact of COVID-19. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 21 kobo per share.

Financials

Following operational challenges, the group failed to maintain the tempo of profit margin in the previous year as it ended the 2019 financial year with a 15 per cent drop in profit after tax.

The audited financial statement of the company obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed a profit after tax of N322.624 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, in contrast to N380.148 million reported in 2018, representing a drop of 15 per cent.

The group recorded a revenue of N3.285 billion during the period ended December 31, 2019 from N3.012 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for 9.06 per cent drop. Cost of sales stood at N2.277 billion in 2019 from N2.226 billion 2018.

Chams Plc opened the 2020 financial year in the red slipping into loss position with a loss after tax of N33.796 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of N182.843 million reported in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 58.23 per cent from N1.259 billion in 2029 to N525.860 million in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N291.755 million in 2020 from N848.446 million in 2019. Chams Plc has recorded a loss of N13.14 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N225.96 million reported in 2019.

The company in a report obtained from the NGX recorded revenue of N910.10 million from N1.96 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 53.57 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N456.93 million in 2020 from N1.26 billion in 2019. For the Q3 ended September 30, 2020 Chams reported a loss after tax of N125.514 million from a profit of N277.813 million in 2019.

Loss before tax equally stood at N125.514 million from a pretax profit of N300.608 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 57.3 per cent from N2.804 billion in 2019 to N1.196 billion in 2020.

The group reported a loss after tax of N64.080 million during the Q4 ended December 31, 2020, as against a profit of N322.624 posted in the firm’s 2019 audited account. Loss before tax was N64.040 million from a pretax profit of N358.859 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 34.34 per cent from N3.285 billion in 2019 to N2.157 billion in 2020. Hopes that the group may come out of the woods in 2021 financial year was dashed as Chams recorded a loss after tax of N42.536 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N33.796 million reported in 2020.

The group, according to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recorded a revenue of N734.308 million from N575.860 million posted in 2020, representing a growth of 27.51 per cent.

Cost of sales stood at N496.739 million in 2021 from N291.755 million in 2020. The group maintained negative trajectory during the half year ended June 30, 2021 with a loss after tax of N69.125 million as against a loss of N13.135 million in 2020.

The group’s revenue during the period stood at N1.629 billion in 2021 from N910.104 million in 2020, representing a growth of 78.99 per cent.

However, the cost of sales rose by 156 per cent to N1.171 billion from N456.925 million in 2020 the rise in cost of sales impacted negatively on the revenue of the group.

Operational challenges

Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman of the company, while addressing shareholders at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently, said the Group’s financial performance for the year 2020 was impacted by the contraction of economic activities, occasioned by the global COVID-19 crisis as most profitability metrics witnessed year-on-year decline. Aladekomo said, in 2020, the Nigerian economy witnessed the deepest recession since the early 1990s, following the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“The virus developed into a global pandemic in early 2020, which caused a global macroeconomic downturn, which in turn affected our domestic economy. During the course of 2020, the pandemic triggered a paradigm shift across all political, economic, business and social economic structures globally.

“This necessitated a review of our business plans and business models to ensure that the company is well positioned to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders in the medium-term.

“Together with the board and management, we developed and implemented a new Unicorn Vision to reinvent the Chams Group and open up new frontiers in terms of innovation through consumerfocused digital solutions.

“Based on our short to mediumterm strategies, there are exciting times ahead for the Chams Group, and we are committed to ensuring that our transformation objectives are achieved within the planned timeframes.

“Guided by our clear vision and our organisation’s rich legacy, we continue to strive towards our ambitious aspirations. I am confident in our capability to continue to grow and transform our organization to become truly dominant in our chosen areas of business while consistently delivering the returns that our shareholders deserve,” he said.

Aladekomo noted that the company had not declared a dividend for 2020 financial year since there was no distributable profits. “However, we are determined to continue our journey in pursuit of sustainable revenue-yielding opportunities that would help build the desired value for our shareholders in the medium-term,” he said.

Going forward

Aladekomo said: “Our organisation has taken significant steps in ensuring that we continue to innovate, grow, and create the cuttingedge digital solutions and services that will be relevant today and fit for the future.

“During early to mid-2020, we embarked upon a new vision for the Chams Group with the primary objective to reinvent Chams to deliver value for our shareholders through a ConsumerAfrica-Digital approach. This set us on a path to diversify our income streams through consumer-facing innovative digital solutions.

“Chams Plc is historically a company, which has achieved success and household brand recognition through large projects such as identity management, payroll management, BVN and voter’s registration, amongst others.

“However, over the past few years, Chams has evolved into a Group with diverse interests, particularly in the digital solutions and Fintech payments space.

“A major focus has been to support and grow our Fintech payment interests through our subsidiaries; ChamsSwitch Ltd. and ChamsMobile Ltd, and thereby extending payment solutions across a broad range of consumer and business segments.

“We are committed to being a regional leader in the mediumterm and in the long-term, a global player in the digital and mobile payments industry. To this end, we will continue to deliver secure, cost effective and innovative digital payment services.

“Similarly, we have invested in digital solutions in the labour, logistics and education sectors where we believe there are good opportunities.

Our subsidiary, Chams Access Ltd. launched a number of innovative digital solutions in 2020, Argone and Pension Central, among others.

“Other core elements of our vision are to ‘incubate and grow’ digital solutions, ring-fencing for stakeholder value, whilst adopting a 35-year-old start-up culture. This will enable the Group to be nimble and efficient in our drive towards achieving our Unicorn Vision.

“It is our unwavering determination to succeed that has sustained us for over three decades, which has also produced a resilient team and a foundation for growth. We are leveraging these strong fundamentals to reinvent and reposition our company through digital prosperity.”

Last line

With the continuing deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions, which has resulted in drop in earnings of many firms, including Chams, it is important for the company to focus on developing homegrown solutions that will address the business needs of people and organisations.

