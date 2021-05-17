Chams sustains loss position on cost pressure

Volatility in the overall economic and business climate has confined earnings of Chams Plc to a loss position. CHRIS UGWU writes

In most emerging markets, Nigeria’s ICT industry is faced with a myriad of challenges ranging from poor energy supply and little or no standardisation in operations.

Also included are inconsistent regulatory environment and skilled labour shortages caused by a few entrepreneurs with little knowledge of the workings of the industry. Other challenges that have direct impact on the sector include security, exchange, inflation and high interest rates.

Largely, in developing countries, the impact of IT is yet to be fully felt to any appreciable extent in some sectors. The Nigerian situation is not an exception, the sector, like any other, is relatively not successful because of harsh operating environment.

Despite that Nigeria is developing in the area of ICT, there are still some loopholes, which are affecting its total advancement. One the major challenges is that the use of computer, access to internet and other tools of ICT are limited greatly to the urban areas as most people in the rural areas are yet to know how to use the computer.

Some other challenges facing the full ICT deployment in the country include bad road infrastructure in Nigeria, which has remained a key problem for ICT providers in the country.

Inconsistent government policies in form of multiple taxation, conflicts of interest from government agencies as regulators and operators, duplicity of functions, among others, also remained as serious challenge to the sector.

There is also no doubt that the security challenges in the northern part of the country with the attendance consequences of loss of lives and properties, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, erratic supply of public electricity have also remained a thorn to the business operating environment.

Due to the challenges, Chams Plc, which closed on impressive note during the 2018 financial year, has sustained a loss position during the current year. The company, which began the year 2020 with a loss in profit, has remained in the red all through the quarters of the year.

Market analysts have predicted that the company’s earnings was likely to remain under pressure as operating environment remain unfavourable and competition remain stiffer with the negative impact of COVID-19.

Market sentiments for the shares of the company have also titled downwards in response to general share depletion being witnessed in the local bourse despite improved product rebranding and increased market penetration.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 20 kobo per share. Financials Following operational challenges, the group failed to maitain the tempo of profit margin in the previous year as it ended the 2019 financial year with a 15 per cent drop in profit after tax.

The audited financial statement of the company obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed a profit after tax of N322.624 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 in contrast to N380.148 million reported in 2018, representing a drop of 15 per cent.

The group recorded a revenue of N3.285 billion during the period ended December 31, 2019 from N3.012 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for 9.06 per cent drop. Cost of sales stood at N2.277 billion in 2019 from N2.226 billion 2018.

Chams Plc opened the 2020 financial year in the red slipping into loss position with a loss after tax of N33.796 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a profit of N182.843 million reported in 2019. Revenue dropped by 58.23 per cent from N1.259 billion in 2029 to N525.860 million in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N291.755 million in 2020 from N848.446 million in 2019.

Chams Plc has recorded a loss of N13.14 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N225.96 million reported in 2019.

The company, in a report obtained from NGX, recorded revenue of N910.10 million from N1.96 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 53.57 per cent.

Cost of sales stood at N456.93 million in 2020 from N1.26 billion in 2019. For the Q3 ended September30, 2020 Chams reported a loss after tax of N125.514 million from a profit of N277.813 million in 2019.

Loss before tax equally stood at N125.514 million from a pretax profit of N300.608 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 57.3 per cent from N2.804 billion in 2019 to N1.196 billion in 2020.

The group reported a loss after tax of N64.080 million during the Q4 ended December 31, 2020 as against a profit of N322.624 posted in the firm’s 2019 audited account. Loss before tax was N64.040 million from a pretax profit of N358.859 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 34.34 per cent from N3.285 billion in 2019 to N2.157 billion in 2020. Hopes that the group may come out of the woods in 2021 financial year was dashed as Chams recorded a loss after tax of N42.536 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N33.796 million reported in 2020.

The group, in a report obtained from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a revenue of N734.308 million from N575.860 million posted in 2020, representing a growth of 27.51 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N496.739 million in 2021 from N291.755 million in 2020.

Outlook Chams recently said that it is poised to uphold the sanctity of post listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr Gavin Young, who spoke during Chams’ courtesy visit to NSE, assured the exchange of regular provision of its corporate information for enhanced investment decision.

Young expressed the company’s preparedness to focus on innovations in the identity space to ensure sustainable shareholder value.

He explained that the company would place premium on investment in innovative solutions and software across the commercial, consumer and government sectors of the economy to sustain its competitive edge.

Young assured the exchange that Chams would always take the issue of compliance with all the post-listing requirements seriously, saying he was looking forward to a strong relationship with the exchange and would be happy to make input on the best ways of achieving a strong relationship.

Speaking on the strategic move to upscale the company’s operations, he said: “Our focus is to perfect and package these solutions so that we can realise value from our investments. As Chams is one of the foremost identity companies in Nigeria, we are also focussing on innovation in the identity space, and particularly verification, as there are now mainover 40 million National Identity Numbers (NIN) and BVN records to which we can link to provide such verification solutions.

“Of course, we are also very involved in the national identity enrolment space, via our own network, and through agent and business partnerships, and have a close working relationship with the National Identity Commission (NIMC) and Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

“Our subsidiaries are also making good progress and particularly in the Fintech payment space, and we will therefore continue to drive innovative fintech initiatives across the group.” Young said the group was committed to growing its business through strategic partnerships and introduction of innovative products and services that are tailored to the Nigerian and African markets.

He said: “An example of an innovative identity verification solution we provide to state governments, which has made a major difference in improving the lives of state pensioners, is our pensioner verification app.

“Pensioners can verify themselves through taking a selfie, which we match against other facial records of the pensioner, including the state pension’s database.”

Speaking further, Young said: “Once verified, the pensioner is good to receive pension payments for another defined period. Prior to the app being introduced, pensioners were required to travel from their rural locations to a bank branch in order to verify themselves through fingerprint biometrics.

This was often a long, costly and laborious exercise for the pensioner.

“Now, they can perform the verification exercise through using either their own phone or another smartphone, from any location. This is just one way we at Chams are applying simple identity technology to specific customer needs and improving lives.

“We are excited with this innovation as it applies across many industries where verifying the identity of individuals is required. In addition to the basic verification technology, we customize the solution for our customers by linking to their own database as part of the verification process.”

According to him, the solution is extremely flexible in that it could either be offered via Chams’ app, a specific customised app, or though the customer’s own app as an add-on.

He explained that the company also provided a unique API service for large customers to do Bulk verifications, saying “customers can register on ConfirmMe, and, after account confirmation, APIs are provided.”

Last line

It is expected that improvement in micro economy would help reposition the company.

Chams should also strengthen its marketing plan in order to reach new customers and devise new ways to shore up market share.

Like this: Like Loading...