CHAN 2021 absence, bitter lesson for Nigeria, says Ekpo

Ex-international Friday Ekpo has said Nigeria must learn from the failure of the homebased Super Eagles to qualify for the ongoing Africa Nation’s Championship in Cameroon. Having reached the final of the previous edition, the Eagles-led by erstwhile coach Imama Amakapabo could not pick the ticket for the ongoing CHAN in Cameroon. Ekpo, who is a member of the N i – g e ria Football Federation Technical study group stated that the country’s absence should be a great lesson for the NFF, the league organizers and even footballers.

A member of Super Eagles team that won bronze medal at African Cup of Nations in Senegal in 1992 said the failure of the team to make the gathering of the finest home based players in Africa should henceforth guide our scouting system in the league. He added a lesson must also be learnt on the engagement of coaches who will be ready to pick the very best legs in the league on merit and also work on nurturing such players for spots in the main Super Eagles.

“I think our absence in CHAN going on in Cameroon should be a great lesson to us; It has thought us a lesson on why we should make sure that our league is okay. “Another lesson is that we will always make sure that the players we pick for every match are the best . We must have coaches who watch or scout these players with all sense of professionalism; the coaches who are ready identify the talent and build his team without favourism,” he said

