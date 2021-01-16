CHAN 2021: Cameroon, Zimbabwe open African fanfare

The seventh Total African Nations Championship kicks off on Saturday evening and host nation Cameroon takes on Zimbabwe in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. The Warriors of Zimbabwe are making their fifth CHAN appearance, and they will be looking to begin their Group A campaign on the front foot at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium.

Head coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile has been recalled for his second stint in charge of Cameroon, after guiding the Indomitable Lions to the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda. Cameroon have never made it past the quarter-final, and crashed out in the group stages in 2011 and 2016, but Mpile and his team have been tasked to go a step further and improve in this year’s edition.

The Lions’ current form is, however, worrying for the fans, who watched their nation fall to a disappointing draw against Uganda, before suffering defeats to Niger and Zambia in last week’s pre-CHAN invitational competition.

Zimbabwe sealed their CHAN 2020 spot after impressive wins against Mauritius and Lesotho, scoring 10 goals and conceding two in four qualifying games. The Zimbabwe Football Association appointed 54-year-old Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as head coach of all senior national teams following his two-year stint with Sudan. The Warriors’ final preparations for the tournament were also dealt a huge blow as nine players and five coaching staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The absence of Prince Dube has left a void for Zimbabwe to fill, as the Azam FC forward put his attacking prowess on display at the competition’s qualifying stage, where he bagged the highest goal-scorer award.

Logarusic’s men will aim to surpass their 2014 CHAN run, where they finished fourth after losing to Libya on penalties in the semi-finals. Cameroon have called up Yannick Ndjeng and Jacques Zoua, and Mpile will be relying on the AS Futuro duo to bring experience to the Lions’ attack. Stade Renard man Alfred Meyong Etong was a standout performer for the Lions in last week’s friendly competition, and the 29-year-old is expected to b

