CHAN 2023: NFF throws gate open for Nigeria, Ghana match

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has thrown open the gates of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the venue for Sunday’s make-or-burst CHAN 2023 second leg qualifier between Super Eagles B and Ghana Black Galaxies open, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Recall the country’s apex football body on Thursday released the ticket prices for the game as State Box / VIP (white seats), N5,000 and Regular for N1,000. But 24 hours later, the NFF informed that access to the game between Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier is now free for fans, as the game kicks off at 5 pm. However, to ensure that another stampede and destruction of properties by irate fans doesn’t occur, just like in the aftermath of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier, where the Super Eagles failed to go past Ghana, the NFF has put in crowd control measures.

The NFF has informed fans that anxious Nigerians who want to catch a glimpse of the game must get a ticket at the point of entry for crowd control. Ghana Black Black Galaxies go into Sunday’s game with a two-goal advantage, having beaten Nigeria last weekend in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium 2-0. Coach Salisu Yusuf’s Super Eagles B team must try to keep a clean sheet and score more than three goals to qualify for the championship billed for Algeria next year. ‘Ghana in Nigeria for real business’ The head coach of the Black Galaxies of Ghana Annor Walker has insisted that they are in Nigeria for business.

The Ghanaian team arrived in Nigeria on Friday ahead of the second leg match of the 2022 Championship of African Nations qualifier. They had their first and only training at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and the team coach spoke to the press about the upcoming match. “We don’t have any advantage, I’m here to play against Nigeria that is the mentality and the focus I have in mind. “There will not be too many changes in the team, I’m going to keep my winning team and the style is not going to change,” he said Ghana has to protect it with a two-goal advantage to have a chance of qualifying for the competition in Algeria.

