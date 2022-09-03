Sports

CHAN 2023: NFF throws gate open for Nigeria, Ghana match

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has thrown open the gates of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the venue for Sunday’s make-or-burst CHAN 2023 second leg qualifier between Super Eagles B and Ghana Black Galaxies open, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Recall the country’s apex football body on Thursday released the ticket prices for the game as State Box / VIP (white seats), N5,000 and Regular for N1,000. But 24 hours later, the NFF informed that access to the game between Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier is now free for fans, as the game kicks off at 5 pm. However, to ensure that another stampede and destruction of properties by irate fans doesn’t occur, just like in the aftermath of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier, where the Super Eagles failed to go past Ghana, the NFF has put in crowd control measures.

The NFF has informed fans that anxious Nigerians who want to catch a glimpse of the game must get a ticket at the point of entry for crowd control. Ghana Black Black Galaxies go into Sunday’s game with a two-goal advantage, having beaten Nigeria last weekend in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium 2-0. Coach Salisu Yusuf’s Super Eagles B team must try to keep a clean sheet and score more than three goals to qualify for the championship billed for Algeria next year. ‘Ghana in Nigeria for real business’ The head coach of the Black Galaxies of Ghana Annor Walker has insisted that they are in Nigeria for business.

The Ghanaian team arrived in Nigeria on Friday ahead of the second leg match of the 2022 Championship of African Nations qualifier. They had their first and only training at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and the team coach spoke to the press about the upcoming match. “We don’t have any advantage, I’m here to play against Nigeria that is the mentality and the focus I have in mind. “There will not be too many changes in the team, I’m going to keep my winning team and the style is not going to change,” he said Ghana has to protect it with a two-goal advantage to have a chance of qualifying for the competition in Algeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bayern bounce back from Cup thrashing in 5-2 win against Union

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayern Munich bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Monchengladbach with a resounding victory at Union Berlin. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the visitors’ lead eight minutes later.   Goals from Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman either side of Niko Giesselmann’s effort made it 4-1 to […]
Sports

SNEPCo Junior Tennis Masters serves off July 26

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The SNEPCo National Junior championships will this year hold as the SNEPCoo Junior Tennis Masters featuring the best four players in the Boys and Girls 12s and 16s. the tournament will take place at the Luik Tennis Recreation Centre – a country club in the heart of Lekki Phase One in Lagos. According to the […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Haaland, Meunier doubles help BVB crush Freiburg

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland snapped a two-game goal drought to score twice while fullback Thomas Meunier added two more as their side hammered visiting Freiburg 5-1 on Friday to move within striking distance of leaders Bayern Munich. Fullback Meunier powered home a header at the near post from a Julian Brandt corner after 14 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica