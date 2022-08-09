Sports

CHAN 2023: Yusuf invites Adeyinka, Faisal, 33 others to camp for Ghana

Head Coach of the homebased Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, has called to camp 35 players who will battle for shirts in the squad that will tackle Ghana home and away in a 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture in a few weeks.

 

Top of the roll is Akwa United FC first choice goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale, who was in the Super Eagles A squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America earlier in the summer, as well as the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the month of June.

 

Katsina United FC defender Sani Faisal, Akwa United midfielder Babatunde Bello, Enyimba FC’s safe hands, Ojo Olorunleke and Rivers United midfielder Chiamaka Madu, who were also in USA, are called, as well as veteran defenders Tope Olusesi and Samson Gbadebo.

Yusuf has also invited Nathaniel Nwosu, who drew rave reviews with his excellent performance in goal for the Flying Eagles as they won the WAFU B U-20 Cup in Niger Republic in May, as well as hard-as-nails Rivers United defender Kazie Enyinnaya and NPFL top scorer Chijioke Akuneto, also on the books of champions Rivers United. All invited players are expected at the Bolton White Apartments in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, August 10.

 

The Eagles B will square up to the Black Galaxies in the first leg in Accra on Sunday, August 28 with the return encounter already scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, September 3rd.

 

