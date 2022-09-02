CHAN: Eagles can upturn 2-0 deficit against Ghana –Faisal

Ahead of the second leg match against the Black Galaxies of Ghana, Super Eagles team B Faisal Sani has insisted that they’re ready to upturn the result. The Nigerian side have a mountain to climb after they lost the first leg 2-0 to their Ghanaian counterparts in the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifier. Faisal said they are 100 per cent ready to give their best in the game.

“Hopefully, we are going to win the game. I and my teammates are going to give our best to win that game. “Everyone in camp is ready and giving 100% to win the game,” he said. Super Eagles needed to score at least three unreplied goals to secure their passage into the competition slated to hold in Algeria.

