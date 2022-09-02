Sports

CHAN: Eagles can upturn 2-0 deficit against Ghana –Faisal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Ahead of the second leg match against the Black Galaxies of Ghana, Super Eagles team B Faisal Sani has insisted that they’re ready to upturn the result. The Nigerian side have a mountain to climb after they lost the first leg 2-0 to their Ghanaian counterparts in the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifier. Faisal said they are 100 per cent ready to give their best in the game.

“Hopefully, we are going to win the game. I and my teammates are going to give our best to win that game. “Everyone in camp is ready and giving 100% to win the game,” he said. Super Eagles needed to score at least three unreplied goals to secure their passage into the competition slated to hold in Algeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash – Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty this month and Wednesday’s League Cup game against Aston Villa will likely come too soon for him, manager Thomas Tuchel said. The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the United States’ 4-1 win over Honduras and missed Chelsea’s […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea come from 3-0 to draw Baggies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion after they had trailed 3-0 at half-time.   In a thrilling match, West Brom looked to be heading for their first win back in the Premier League after racing into a commanding lead inside […]
Sports

Racist abuse of Zaha despicable, says Hodgson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The racist abuse directed at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is “cowardly and despicable”, says Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.   Zaha revealed he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.   The Premier League called the abuse of the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger “completely unacceptable”.   “He will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica