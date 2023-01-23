CHAN miss, big lesson for Nigerian football –Disu

Segun Bailey ABUJA Former Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Coach Tunde Disu, ( MON) has said that the absence of Nigeria from the ongoing CHAN in Algeria will serve as a big lesson to the country’s football administrators. The competition organised for players plying their trade in their various country’s domestic leagues is currently going on in Algeria with the home-based Super Eagles failing to qualify for the competition which Disu believes would have a negative impact on the development of the country’s football The former Flying Eagles coach told our correspondent on the phone that the failure of Nigeria to be in Algeria is an indication that the country’s domestic league is not developing and wondered why the country with its abundant talent has missed out on the tournament. “It’s unfortunate that the CHAN has eluded us since it was introduced. What is also of great concern is our inability to qualify for this year’s competition with all the abundant talent we have playing at home which is an indication that the country’s league is not moving forward. “When you watch the leagues of some African countries, like Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana you will marvel at what you will see. Their leagues start and end at the appropriate time while here you don’t even know when it will start and end,” lamented the 1989 Damman Miracle Coach. The veteran coach, who is presently the Executive Secretary of Lagos the Junior League, identified administrative lapses as the greatest problem confronting the country’s football with a charge on the Ibrahim Gusau led NFF to put their house in order so as to get it right and move the country’s football forward.

