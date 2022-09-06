CHAN Ouster: We lacked support against Ghana – Eagles B Captain

…as Baba-Ganaru berates NFF over poor preparations

We won through hard work, says Ghana goalie

Captain of the Super Eagle B team, Tope Olusesi, has lamented the team’s ouster from the 2023 African Nations Championship in Algeria after losing to the Black Galaxies of Ghana at the weekend on penalties at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The home-based players had lost the first leg in Ghana 2-0 before returning home to put up a resilient show at the in Abuja with goals from Zulkifilu Mohammed in the 76th minute and Chijioke Akuneto in the 94th minute sending the game into penalty shootout where Ghana edged Nigeria 5-4.

Speaking on a radio programme in Lagos monitored by our correspondent, Olusesi said they were left to their fate by the Nigeria Football Federation. “Those guys showed that they really want that ticket more than us by their preparation and level of readiness,” he said.

“Even when we went to Ghana, we saw how fit they are but we still try to make sure that we can get something out of the game. “Again, when we returned to Abuja, the NFF did nothing as if the game is not important to them, they left us to our fate that we should go and fight for ourselves.”

While reacting to the loss, the coach of Lobi Stars, Mohammed Baba-Ganaru, blamed the NFF for lack of proper preparation for the team. According to him, Ghana happened to prepare for the game more than Nigeria and it was a good outing by the boys despite the lack of preparation.

The former Kano Pillars coach said: “The team didn’t have the adequate time for preparation, after the end of the League season, those boys were at home for like two to three weeks before they were called to camp, they were in camp for just two weeks which is not enough.

“They should have been called to camp immediately after the league campaign, so they will be able to have enough time to prepare and have cohesion. “If we look at the Ghanaians, they even went for a training tour outside Ghana and played a lot of friendly matches, so they have a little bit of understanding than our boys, two weeks is not good for the team.”

Meanwhile, Black Galaxies’ goalkeeper, Danladi Ibrahim, has said people should stop crediting their success to luck as they prepared for the game. According to him, it was hardwork that helped them as they already prepared for penalties after winning the first leg in Cape Coast

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...