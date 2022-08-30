CHAN qualifier: Yusuf, Olusesi still optimistic of finals ticket

The Head coach of Super Eagles B, Salisu Yusuf and the captain of the team, Tope Olusesi, have both exude confidence that Nigeria will qualify for the 7th African Nations Championship at the expense of their opponent in the qualifier, Ghana’s Black Galaxies, despite losing the first leg played in Cape Coast, Ghana on Sunday.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Ghana to set a cliff-hanger for the second leg scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, September 3.

Speaking with the media, the coach said there was need to work hard to cancel the two goals in Nigeria. T h e coach said it had nothing to do with the Wo r l d Cup elimination suffered by the same team during the road to Qatar.

“World Cup has come and gone and Ghana qualified, this is a different scenario entirely,” the coach said. “This is our first official game as a team, we have been able to learn something, the second leg is very important to us. “We have seen our weaknesses and strengths, and we will see how to take advantage of that.

It is football and we must work hard to cancel the two goals first and see what happens next.” On what affected the performance of the team especially in the second half despite holding on for so long, the Katsina United coach said the penalty awarded against h i s t e a m distab i – lised his players and while looking for the equalizer, the second goal came in.

Also speaking, the captain of the team, Olusesi said it was a disappointing result but they are going to turn it around in the second leg and also qualify for the competition next year in Algeria. Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu in the second half gave the Black Galaxies the comfortable win. However, Black Galaxies Annor Walker said the game against Nigeria was not easy but the Eagles strikers were no threats to his team.

Walker explained that the Black Galaxies had proper preparation which was key to their victory against Nigeria and he was optimistic the country will scale the hurdle again in Abuja.

“The strikers were no threat and we will go to Abuja to finish the job we started in Cape Coast.

We talked to the players after first half to change their mentality and play aggressively like Nigeria did in the first half. After the break, I think the players changed”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...