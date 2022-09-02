Chandlers battle illegal trade as Nigeria loses N2.8trn

A taskforce set up by the Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN) has lost its fight to tackle illegal practice and annual loss of N2.28 trillion ($3.5 billion) onboard ships and platforms in the oil and gas sector.

The association noted that touts and non-professional chandlers had invaded Nigerian ship chandling sector. It was gathered that chandling service had been taken over by foreigners and unlisenced Nigerians, leading to kidnapping and illegal business on Nigerian waters. Also, it was revealed that government had failed to support the task force to get rid of the illegal practice in the sector. President of the association, Mr Vicson Ossai Aghanenu, explained that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was aware of the step being taken to ensure the 90 per cent indigenous participation target provided in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010. He, however, said that nothing had changed to reverse the old order.

He alleged that the local shipping companies and foreign vessels coming into the Nigerian ports were culpable of patronising the touts. According to him, over 10,000 vessels, oil platforms, rigs and barges operating in the oil and gas and port sectors need the services of ship chandlers for their essential provisions and services annually. He said: “At least each of the vessels need essential provisions valued at $350,000 annually. When you multiply the figure with the number of vessels trading in the country, you get a minimum of $3.5 billion.” Aghanenu noted that the illegal practice was causing capital flight in the country, adding that the money that supposed to be in the country was being repatriated by foreigners. Aghanenu said that the illegality had been on-going for over a decade in the sector. The president noted that lack of regulation of the profession by the appropriate agency of government was partly responsible for the criminal activities on Nigerian waters. He explained that the best way to stop capital flight in the sector was for the Customs to stop releasing license to non-ship chandlers.

He noted that the industry had been taken over by contractors and sub-contractors carrying out ship chandling and supply services. He stressed that the illegal chandlers had no Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s valid ship chandling license, valid license from Department of Petroleum Resourses (DPR) and valid membership seals and certificates from ACSSN. He explained: “The licences and certificates are mandatory for all contractors and subcontractors, whether indigenous or foreign corporation or persons to carry out ship chandling and supply services in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.” Aghanenu stressed that Customs had no authentic record of genuine professionals in the industry. He explained that some of the non-professional chandlers were supplying essential commodities to Floating Production Storage Offshore Vessels (FPSOVs), oil rigs, platforms, supply boats, LNG vessels and bonga flow stations. He said that chandlers operating in the country had frowned at the indiscriminate issuance of licenses by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to non-professional chandlers for over a decade.

