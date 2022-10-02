Change my story oh God

God is a loving Heavenly Father to us, if only we can humble ourselves and repent and obey. Yes, do you want God to change your story into goodness and joyful testimonies concerning any area of your life?

The three required ingredients for a divine change of story are these:

Humility, Repentance and Obedience.

The above stated virtues are powerful principles that change had men’s story from generation to generation and continue to do so till today without fail.

Without humility a man can never repent and without repentance from wrong doings, men cannot truly obey God.

That is the summary of the whole matter, humble yourself, rethink your life how you are doing it wrong against God and fellow men and women, have a change of mind from evils and return to doing good.

Does this appears too simple for your mountain to move ? Yes, God didn’t call you and me to do what He knows we can’t do. Let’s look at what the Bible says about these three things that can change your story from bitterness into sweetness.

2 Chronicles 7:13-14 (KJV): “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Is your life full of troubles? Are you giving up because of that health challenge?

That marital issue? That financial embarrassing situation? what is giving you sadness in life? No matter how difficult and seemingly impossible it is, you are going to come out of it victoriously if and only if you can apply the wisdom God laid down here in the book of second Chronicles 7 verse 13 to 14.

If you can do away with pride of self sufficiency, self dependency and self exultation, throw it over to God, rely on God, repent of all your wickedness and obey the word of God.

God loves you God does not delight in the sorrow or death of any man, that is why He’s bringing the light of His word into your life today. God wants to see you testify to His power, love, mercy and goodness in your own life.

Some people are too proud to go to church services, some go but too big to come early and promptly to any service and so they come very late and are in a hurry to leave. Without any other argument Matthew 6:33 tells us how we can obtain everything good that belongs to us in Christ Jesus.

“Matthew 6:33 (KJV) But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”. How much of the things of God do you pay attention to? Why are we so selfish to the extent of shooting ourselves in the head? God I need you to do this for me, I need you to do that for me, yet you are yet to ask God what He wants you to do for Him.

The problem with man is, man wants to deal with only the physical and the mechanical principles/aspect of life, but this life is much more grater than what we can see or feel.

God has placed certain principles upon the earth, certain laws that govern how a good finance should operate, how a great parenting should be, how to prudently manage relationships and career, and how life should operate as a whole.

