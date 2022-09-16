News

Change Of Guard: Ogunbiyi assumes duty as Ag. Police Commission’s chair

A retired justice of the Supreme Court, Clara Ogunbiyi, has assumed duty as the acting chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), following Wednesday’s resignation of its former chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith. Smith, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), resigned his position as chairman of the police Commission on health grounds.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday, reported Smith’s resignation, amidst recruitment crisis involving the PSC, and the Force Headquarters However, a statement issued yesterday, by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Kunbi Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police has formally resigned his appointment. “His resignation which has been accepted by Mr. President takes immediate effect.

Alhaji Smith retired on health grounds. “Following his resignation and in pursuant to Schedule 2(4) sub-section 2(2) of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001, members of the Management of the Commission met yesterday, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and nominated a colleague, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, as the acting Chairman pending the appointment of a new Chairman by Mr. President

 

