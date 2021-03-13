Change of name: Group urges public to disregard IPOB’s cover up attempt

Our Reporter

Members of the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have adopted their claim that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has allegedly changed the registration status of the proscribed group in the United Kingdom (UK).

The members, who maintained that Kanu’s agitation for the realisation of the Republic of Biafra was not altruistic, urged Ndigbo in particular, and Nigerians in general, to disregard IPOB and their activities, which they insisted, were inimical to national security and progress.

The concerned professionals noted further that they were compelled to make this further clarification, in response to a statement on social media claiming otherwise.

Their position was contained in a statement by the National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba.

In the statement, the professionals recalled that barely 24 hours ago, they had alerted the public on the development in the UK.

In their earlier statement, the concerned Nigerians had called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to pull out of the group and openly identify with the Nigerian state as others are already doing, saying Ndigbo has so much to gain being in an indivisible Nigeria than Kanu’s acclaimed Biafra.

This was as they further charged them on the need to remain firm and resolute in their decision in showing unalloyed allegiance to the Nigerian state and not allow Kanu succeed in manipulating them into joining his secessionist group, to promote his selfish agenda.

They had asked: “How can Kanu change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers?”

In its reaction, the proscribed IPOB had dismissed the position as false, describing CSEPNND as “faceless”.

In a statement by one Emma Powerful, the proscribed group insisted that IPOB had not effected any change in its registration documents.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the ridiculous and fallacious media report that our Leader has altered the registration documents of IPOB and converted same to his private estate with his wife, Mrs. Uchechi Okwu Kanu as one of the signatories.

“The stupid claims emanating from a faceless group and DSS-creation masquerading as Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), only exists in the imagination of those behind the trash.”

But in a brief response to that, however, the Igbo professionals adopted their earlier position, saying they would not dignify a group that did not exist, in the eyes of the law with a response to some of their questions which is out of frustration.

“As a coalition of professionals, who have distinguished themselves in different fields of endeavours, we refuse to dissipate energy responding to a non-existent group.

“Yes, IPOB, by its acts of violence against the good people of South East, as well as threat to national security, has since been proscribed,” the statement read in part.

