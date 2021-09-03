In 2015, we were promised change. In 2021 we have witnessed and we have been witnessing change. Those who drove the change campaign in 2015 described President Goodluck Jonathan as clueless and his administration as corrupt, inept and incompetent. They maintained that the level of insecurity, with the kidnapping of the Chibok girls, was alarming. Wrap all their sentiments up in a sentence and you would have “We will bring change.”

Six years after, we must grudgingly admit that they were right – things have changed. We no more have a clueless president; we have a president who is very grounded in how to fix cattle problems and create cattle routes and colonies. Six years after, we do not have an alarming level of insecurity; the alarms of insecurity have become the unofficial third stanza of the National Anthem. Six years after, we do not have the kidnap of kids in one secondary school to rue over, we now have kidnapping as every week occurrence. Things have truly changed! The only set of Nigerians who have not been that concerned by insecurity are those who did not even vote in that election.

They are the “cattle” (particularly the longhorns) – and some of them are not even native to Nigeria. And, of course, the herders who, like action hero James Bond of the Bond movie series, appear to have been licensed to maim, kill and do everything to ensure that no human being violates the fundamental cattle rights of all cattle. Six years after, the cattle own the land and the men are now “menherded” by cattle on the highways in Federal Government supported open grazing. Recal that there were men who also supported the change movement. Men like Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka who did not only predict that Mohammadu Buhari would win, but carved a niche for themselves as a modern-day seer.

He happened along at a time when all the seers of note had exited the scene. So, he stood alone in cold aloofness as the last “seer” still standing or, if you prefer, still seeing. We still remember the era Nigeria had a surfeit of seers (or self-proclaimed seers). We had the likes of Prof Godspower Oyewole, Dr Gabriel Okunzua, Prof Sam Akpabot, Prophet Samuel Adewole of the Celestial Church of Christ, and Primate Theophilus Oluwasanu Olabayo of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh. Well by the time Rev Father Mbaka, a latter-day seer, happened on the scene, the “seer” business had gone out of fashion, and most of the seers belonged to the ages. So, strutting around like the best thing to happen to Nigeria after the invention of ewedu soup and edikangikong, he flapped his wings and announced that Buhari had all the solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

He urged Nigerians to embrace change. The lesson Rev Father Ejike Mbaka must learn from all his pomp and flourish is that it is not enough to tell us that tomorrow will come without telling us how tomorrow will be. With the recent invasion of the Nigeria Defense Academy, the last seer standing has claimed that except Buhari repents, more such catastrophes would come. Hear him, “Did you not hear that bandits entered into our most secured place in this country? Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), the impenetrable place in Nigeria and killed some Nigerian military officers… NDA could be perforated, violated and mesmerized, what is the hope of this country if it can happen in Nigeria Defense Academy? Where else is safe?” Seriously, is Rev Father Mbaka asking us “Where else is safe?” Should the seer not be telling us which place is safe in this administration that he talked up, “seered up” and celebrated with a much-publicized visit to Buhari at Aso Rock? Is the seer not seeing again? Sure, things have changed in Nigeria.

Even Rev Mbaka has changed. If only he knew, he would not have been so proud of correctly predicting Buhari’s victory in 2015. Now he is carrying on like a kid who has been caught with his hands in the cookies jar. The messiah he predicted has become a cross he could no more bear. Insecurity has become such a commonplace occurrence that robbers have become afraid of kidnappers, and kidnappers are afraid of robbers.

Nigeria has become such an insecure country that the seer is afraid of his visionary “messiah” and the visioner can no more “seer” which place is safe. Of course, it would be too hasty to assume that this is the end of the “seer” business – 2023 is around the bend and there is one seer still on stage. But the bottom line is that, like we heard in 2015, things have changed. Nobody told us things would change for the better, so nobody lied. We told “Changeee!” and we have seen it.

