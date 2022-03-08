Changing mindset vital for women in leadership- Lagos MWAN

The President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Lagos State, Dr. Ibironke Sodeinde, has said the first step towards accepting more women into politics and other key leadership positions is by changing the mindset of the people. Sodeinde spoke in an exclusive interview ahead of the International Women’s Day, marked globally on March 8’, with the theme: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’. The International Women’s day was just a day that was set aside globally to push forward the achievement of women in various fields and also to propagate and move more rights for women forward. While also reacting to recent bill aimed to promote gender equality, which was declined by the Federal House of Representatives, Sodeinde said it shows that majority of the men that rejected the bill perceive women as competitors which they are not. Presently, only about seven per cent of the Senate are women. Sodeinde said this low women representation has to change in order for more women to have a say in matters of the country.
