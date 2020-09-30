Health

Changing peoples’ perception of TB could curb its spread

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…as 74% undetected cases remain in communities 

As part of strategies to reduce the high incidence of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigerian communities, a medical expert said changing the perception of the disease was key to fighting it.
Dr. Femi Ayoola of the 
National Orientation Agency (NOA) who made this assertion, said with the current wrong TB perception among the populace, many don’t go the extra mile to take necessary measures to prevent themselves and their families from contracting the bacterial infection.
He spoke during a virtual media roundtable aimed to build the capacity of media professionals to effectively report TB.
The theme of the roundtable is ‘Improving TB Awareness Creation: Lessons from COVID-19.’
Speaking on the huge burden of TB in Nigeria, Mrs. Itohowo Uko of the
National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), said there was still 74 per cent undetected TB cases in Nigerian communities, going by the Global Report of 2019. 
That report shows that Nigeria is only able to identify or isolate 106,533 TB patients and put them on treatment, meaning that the country has 74 per cent TB cases as at 2018, that are yet to be notified.
Uko said, “As at 2018, we were expected as a nation to place over 409,000 TB patients on treatment but out of the over 409,000 patients we were able to get 106,533 patients notified and placed on treatment.”
She however lamented that one undetected TB case could spread to between 15 to 20 persons within one year.
Therefore, to prevent the spread of TB, Ayoola said it has become imperative to present TB in such a way that would make the populace realise that it 
was still a big burden and that it could kill.
He said, “We must change the perception of TB to show that it is still a problem; and that it can kill. It is as dangerous as COVID-19.”
Ayoola said it has become necessary to bring all stakeholders on board and change the communication objectives of TB so as to help change its perception.
He said, “Let TB be perceived as an emergency; all media and stakeholders must do risk assessment of people at risk of TB in their environment.
“We must use established structures like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to reach out to citizens in communities. We have to build trust among people in communities so that we can change their perception of TB.
“We must use various media platforms to build effective communication about TB.
“We must engage media to write human interest stories.”
According to  Ayoola, there should be strategic stakeholders meeting involving community leaders, traditional and religious leaders to educate them that TB is caused by bacteria and not by witchcraft as erroneously believed in some communities. 
Similarly, Ayoola called for the involvement of various ministries of health and urged them to adopt behaviour change communication strategies in the grassroots. “With these, we will be able to change the perception of TB as a disease that can kill.”
On his part, the Head, Risk Communication at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Yahaya Disu said to avoid the pitfalls of the Coronavirus where the populace persistently doubted data and information on COVID-19, only science based information about TB should be disseminated to the people. “Key messages that are based on scientific data should also be disseminated from time to time.
In addition, Disu stressed that community involvement should be highlighted when creating awareness about TB, adding that it will motivate others to get involved in the advocacy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Strategy to contain community spread of COVID-19 defective – JOHESU chair

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Comrade Joy Josiah Biobelemoye is the chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how ineffective lockdown contributed in the spread of infection, resulting in spike of the pandemic and the provision of fair incentives to health care workers, among other measures to curb COVID-19 Excerpts: The number of […]
Health

‘Why more women may die from pregnancy complications in Niger’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Stakeholders in Niger State have raised the alarm that more women may die from pregnancy complications due to poor funding for family planning and severe funding shortages to Child Spacing Advocacy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic response in the State. This is as the Government has released only N17.5 million (7 per cent) out of the […]
Health

‘Myths, misconceptions fuelling TB transmission’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja   The National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), has identified myths and misconceptions as major challenges affecting TB transmission, control and prevention. Head of Communication and Social Mobilisation, NTBLCP, Itohowo Uko, who made this known at a virtual TB media roundtable with the theme ‘Improving TB awareness creation: Lessons from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: