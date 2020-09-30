Changing peoples’ perception of TB could curb its spread

…as 74% undetected cases remain in communities

As part of strategies to reduce the high incidence of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigerian communities, a medical expert said changing the perception of the disease was key to fighting it.

Dr. Femi Ayoola of the

National Orientation Agency (NOA) who made this assertion, said with the current wrong TB perception among the populace, many don’t go the extra mile to take necessary measures to prevent themselves and their families from contracting the bacterial infection.

He spoke during a virtual media roundtable aimed to build the capacity of media professionals to effectively report TB.

The theme of the roundtable is ‘Improving TB Awareness Creation: Lessons from COVID-19.’

Speaking on the huge burden of TB in Nigeria, Mrs. Itohowo Uko of the

National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), said there was still 74 per cent undetected TB cases in Nigerian communities, going by the Global Report of 2019.

That report shows that Nigeria is only able to identify or isolate 106,533 TB patients and put them on treatment, meaning that the country has 74 per cent TB cases as at 2018, that are yet to be notified.

Uko said, “As at 2018, we were expected as a nation to place over 409,000 TB patients on treatment but out of the over 409,000 patients we were able to get 106,533 patients notified and placed on treatment.”

She however lamented that one undetected TB case could spread to between 15 to 20 persons within one year.

Therefore, to prevent the spread of TB, Ayoola said it has become imperative to present TB in such a way that would make the populace realise that it

was still a big burden and that it could kill.

He said, “We must change the perception of TB to show that it is still a problem; and that it can kill. It is as dangerous as COVID-19.”

Ayoola said it has become necessary to bring all stakeholders on board and change the communication objectives of TB so as to help change its perception.

He said, “Let TB be perceived as an emergency; all media and stakeholders must do risk assessment of people at risk of TB in their environment.

“We must use established structures like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to reach out to citizens in communities. We have to build trust among people in communities so that we can change their perception of TB.

“We must use various media platforms to build effective communication about TB.

“We must engage media to write human interest stories.”

According to Ayoola, there should be strategic stakeholders meeting involving community leaders, traditional and religious leaders to educate them that TB is caused by bacteria and not by witchcraft as erroneously believed in some communities.

Similarly, Ayoola called for the involvement of various ministries of health and urged them to adopt behaviour change communication strategies in the grassroots. “With these, we will be able to change the perception of TB as a disease that can kill.”

On his part, the Head, Risk Communication at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Yahaya Disu said to avoid the pitfalls of the Coronavirus where the populace persistently doubted data and information on COVID-19, only science based information about TB should be disseminated to the people. “Key messages that are based on scientific data should also be disseminated from time to time.

In addition, Disu stressed that community involvement should be highlighted when creating awareness about TB, adding that it will motivate others to get involved in the advocacy.

