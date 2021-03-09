Changing social investment narrative in the South-East

Faced with the reality of excruciating poverty in the country, occasioned by youth unemployment, social inequality, dwindling revenue and other related issues, President Muhammadu Buhari had, in his welfarist inclination, adopted short and medium-term intervention mechanisms, to cushion the accompanying biting effects.

To demonstrate his passion towards the suffering poor, vulnerable and Franz Fanon’s “the wretched of the earth”, the President initiated social investment programmes (SIPs) such as N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer Program (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF), as well as the Conditional Cash Transfer.

In continuation of his avowed commitment to poverty alleviation as well as entrenching an egalitarian society, Mr. President caused to be created the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), to drive home his people-centred agenda.

Notwithstanding this, it will be safe to point out that President Buhari had, in many past policy actions, played into the hands of his ardent critics, who conceive him in the mould of a sectional leader who, they claim – rightly or wrongly – promotes a certain agenda that is inimical to national unity and peace.

Being an introvert, Buhari’s seeming slow approach to addressing issues of national concerns – regardless of the closed-door attention – naturally emboldened the critics, some of whom are described by many as “arm-chair”.

That is, however, an argument for another day, what with the diametrically opposed position that Nigerians assume these days. As a matter of fact, many have continued to hold the view that the President nursed what they considered as “pathological hatred” for South Easterners, who are better addressed as the Igbo, also fondly referred to as Biafrans.

Alas, the President seemed to have recalled the evergreen saying of the great Usman Dan Fodio, captured as follows: “Conscience is an open wound, and only truth can heal it”. No doubt, the president was determined to rewrite history, in a manner that will sound a death knell on the perception, which had become a potential threat to reality.

Apart from establishing the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development – an interventionist platform – the highly-misunderstood and mis-construed Buhari, according to insiders, chose to appoint a woman of stellar qualities and means, Hajiya Sadiyya Umar-Farouk – to bridge the communication gap, through spot-on, evidence-based projects in the South- East; the fall guy that has continued to sustain an otherwise false narrative.

In the face of this development, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the hitherto suffering masses of the South-East, as the honourable minister, described by many as the new face of ‘one Nigeria’, has deployed state officials in the five states that constitute the South-East geo-political zone of the country.

This writer, the staunchest of critics of this administration witnessed, first-hand, the presence of N-Power officials, who have arrived the Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Igbo who, until recently, could be said to be an experimental guinea pig in the comity of Opinion nation building – literally speaking.

From feelers at the disposal of prominent Igbo sons and daughters – home and abroad – the Federal Government team will empower thousands of unemployed youths with six weeks vocational skills/empowerment items, sensitisation programmes, and other interventions that will give Ndigbo a sense of inclusion.

As if that is not enough, the Umar- Farouq-led intervention further hopes to create N-Power clubs in secondary schools in 45 local governments across the 15 senatorial districts in the South-East with a total of five states.

For the fact that this government hardly advertises its achievements thus the near lack of information about N-Power programme has accomplished among the youth in the South-East, deliberate efforts are being made to bring these to public knowledge.

Without doubt many Igbo youths have benefitted from the programme. This is contrary to the negative narrative of being left out in the ongoing National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) of the Buhari-led administration.

Five focal persons, appointed by the individual South-East governments, to monitor, evaluate and report the presence of the much-talked about projects, said they were “overwhelmed” by the positive impacts the N-Power initiative of the interventionist ministry had made in the South-East zone, “that have gone un-noticed”.

Little wonder the Ministry also assembled its own team known as “Independent Monitors”, charged with the responsibility of following-up on ongoing NSIPs across the country, in a bid to produce reports that are outcomes of near-faultless assessments.

There are some fundamental questions that need to be answered in the scheme of these N-Power interventions to wit: how come an estimated 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power project from batches A and B have since been provided enhancement tools, and have become employers of labour, yet it seems like nothing was being done to salvage the youth-unemployment conundrum?

Again, men and women of goodwill are wont to ask why the N-Power project, among other SIPs, has received the kind of nearunbearable bashings, in spite of the said tremendous benefits?

An official, who volunteered to answer some of the nagging posers, said: “The objective of the FG’s deployment is to actively engage the target publics by way of information dissemination, education and persuasion with relevant messages tailored towards the different segments of the audience; Highlight, showcase and publicise the success stories of impact and transformation, while also extensively communicating and sensitising the different publics and different stakeholders on the various activities designed to disengage and transit batch A and B and the enrolment process of batch C.”

The take-home lesson here, to all intents and purposes, is to seek for evidence-based knowledge, in total adherence to the admonition of the great physicist, Albert Einstein, who warned that: “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing”.

Chukwunyelum is a researcher with deep interest in Igbo history and culture

