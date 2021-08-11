Changing the narratives of waste management in Lagos

In what was widely described as an unprecedented intervention to change the narratives of Lagos as one of the world’s dirtiest cities, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently unveiled 102 trucks, 100 Dino bins to address the logistical and operational shortfall in the collection of waste across the state. MURITALA AYINLA reports

Although waste generation and management is a global challenge, the existing solid waste management system in most developing countries, especially Nigeria, is very rudimentary, inefficient and unsustainable.

Experts believe most of the challenges stem from the inability to get accurate data on the volume of municipal solid waste generated daily to design the appropriate strategy for managing the waste.

Waste as defined by experts is any substance or object which the holder has discarded or intends to discard. It is generally seen as a useless substance that, if not discarded, will occupy the space meant for something more useful, the accumulation of which will constitute a nuisance to the owner or holder.

Hence, every human activity results in waste and every human generates one form of waste or the other – be it natural or manmade.

The larger the number of people at a place, the more the amount of waste generated, and consequently, the more challenging its management could become especially in the urban centres.

Therefore, an ineffective waste management approach, resulting from improper or inadequate dump sites and containers and poor public attitudes of improper waste disposal and utilisation of waste containers as well as lack of selfconsciousness of a clean environment constitute one of the greatest challenges of solid waste management in Nigeria.

Lagos, being the nation’s commercial capital with an estimated population of well over 22 million residents, is also faced with serious waste management challenges.

The state is constantly confronted with the twin-challenge of improper waste management approach and residents’ poor attitude towards their environment and waste supervision.

In spite of the government’s campaign on proper waste management, most Lagos residents are yet to take ownership of their environment and consequently are insensitive to it.

This undoubtedly explains why public places and facilities such as roads, schools, markets, drains and others are seen as ‘no man’s property. It is a common sight to find a fashionable lady throwing out Gala (a sausage roll) wrappers from the window of her jeep or a driver of a yellow commercial bus, also known as ‘Danfo’, to ‘decorate’ the route of his long trip with his banana peels until he exhausts the bunch.

It is also not an uncommon phenomenon in Lagos to see a motorist park his vehicle by the roadside or on the bridge to open his car boot and dump bags of refuse inside the lagoon or on the bridge – a habit that is responsible for the eyesores that dot Lagos waterways and highways.

Sadly, many residents do not see anything wrong in dumping waste in the gutters ostensibly hoping that it will be washed away whenever it rains.

Waste Challenges: Lagos before now

Prior to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s administration, one aspect that dented Lagos’ image locally and internationally was the state of the environment. Perhaps, due to the approach of the previous administration to waste management strategies, refuse littered almost everywhere. Bus stops were identified by the heaps of refuse cited on the roads.

The drains were filled with all manners of waste ranging from used tyres, pure water sachets, plastic bottles and other forms of waste.

From Ikeja, the state capital to Surulere, heaps of refuse were noticeable at various bus stops; from Ketu to Ojota, the drains were filled with all manners of waste; Agege to Iyan-Ipaja, it was difficult to believe an agency of government or a firm was saddle with the responsibility of evacuating the waste.

It was on record that heaps of refuse constantly constituted road traffic gridlock in some areas, while constant flooding of roads arising from blocked drains were common scenarios in some part of the Lagos metropolises.

Yet, the government blamed it on saboteurs, who never wanted Visionscape, the firm saddled with waste management in the last administration. Thus, refuse heaps were common sights on roadsides, intersections and road islands, under bridges, in market places, on school compounds, in natural and artificial drainage channels and near hospitals that are supposed to be sanitary areas.

Sanwo-Olu’s intervention

Following his assumption into office, Governor Sanwo-Olu did not only revive several environmental initiatives and programmes in the state, the governor also promised to adopt working waste management strategies that will be embraced by Lagosians including boosting the capacity of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Speaking last week while inaugurating the 102 units of brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 units of double Dino waste bins in a bid to reduce turn-around time in waste evacuation within the metropolis at the Lagos House, Alausa Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving cleaner and healthier environment in the state.

The governor, who also unveiled mobile apps to check illegal waste disposal in the state, said that compactor trucks were assembled by LAWMA technicians in conjunction with Dangote Sinotruk Manufacturing firm.

They are designed according to the local requirements to aid the clearing of waste from generating points to transfer-loading stations. Each compactor truck also has a three-year warranty and maintenance package.

At the colourful event, witnessed by stakeholders in the waste service sector, including Private Sector Participants PSP) operators, the governor formally launched a mobile application called “CitiMonitor”, which would enable monitoring and reporting of environmental infractions, including indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Other assets launched included 30 units of 12-cubic meter trucks, 60 units of 24-cubic meter trucks and 12 hook loaders. They will be complementing over 850 PSP compactor trucks to enhance service delivery in under-served communities across the state.

He took pains to explain that the new waste collection machinery was not being deployed to edge the PSP operators out of business, adding that the compactors would make trips only to public places and major roads to take waste, while the PSP operators would continue with their commercial and residential waste collections. He said: “Today, we are unveiling new equipment that will enable LAWMA to effectively fulfil its mandate.

This is a testament to our administration’s determination to secure the public and environmental health of the State, as well as to improve the aesthetic value of the environment in line with the Health and Environment pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“This intervention represents one of the largest singular investments ever in the waste management sector in Lagos. We are confident that the addition of these new assets to our existing ones will quickly bring about visible improvements in waste evacuation and reduce the incidence of black spots that blight our roads and clog our drains.”

He observed that the government was fully aware of the potential of a waste economy, stressing that the wasteto- wealth programme of the state had started to take shape, given the expansion of the Lagos Recycling Initiative.

The governor said there was on-going rehabilitation work on the state-owned compost facility in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, while the government has ramped up resources for the construction of three new transfer-loading stations to provide the infrastructure that would facilitate the effective disposal of solid waste. He said: “I urge Lagosians to take responsibility for the waste we generate and act as responsible citizens at all times.

We cannot continue to litter our roads with filth, dump waste on the roadside or in illegal dumpsites, or patronise cart-pushers for waste disposal. “This intervention calls for a complete change of attitude towards our environment, beginning with basic hygiene at home, proper domestic waste management and ultimately, environment-friendly practices.

The quality of our environment directly impacts the quality of the lives we live. A clean environment is a major weapon against diseases and other public health challenges.”

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said it was the second time the state would be witnessing such zmassive intervention in waste management after the 2008 delivery of 100 compactor trucks to LAWMA by the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment that will enhance the cleanliness and adequate sanitisation. It is part of our resolve towards helping to build the capacity of some of the private investors in the waste management value chain. The real celebration would be when we look back in a few months from now and can see commensurate improvement in the waste management fortunes of the state,” Bello said.

Also speaking, LAWMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the new compactors were fabricated to address the problem of liquids dripping from waste trucks – the snag synonymous with secondhand trucks mostly used by PSP operators. He said: “Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa, with a population in excess of 20 million people.

The pressure, resulting from the huge population, added to the volume of economic activities, expectedly triggered huge increases in the volume of waste generated across the state.

As at today, no less than 15,000 metric tons of solid waste is generated in the state on a daily basis. This challenge necessitates that LAWMA has an impressive truck fleet to cope effectively.”

He added that LAWMA enjoyed steady and consistent support of the current administration through the continuous improvement and expansion of the Olusosun Landfill; its road network, and on-going capping, among others.

He said that the road rehabilitation exercise has drastically reduced the man-hours wasted by trucks in long queues, thereby boosting total daily tuck trips to 800, from a paltry 357, in the recent past.

He said the new compactor trucks were fitted with sitting compartments for waste collection assistants to prohibit hanging on the trucks.

Odumboni said the trucks would be distributed across the four operational districts of the agency, while the double Dino waste bins would be stationed at muster points across major markets.

“We will not take this intervention for granted, because we know that these assets have been acquired at great cost amid economic challenges and so many other competing needs. I assure Mr Governor and Lagosians that these working assets will be properly looked after,” the LAWMA boss said.

Representative of Waste Recyclers’ Association, Femi Idowu, described the achievement as “laudable”, saying the governor had further elevated waste management as a key development agenda in Lagos.

