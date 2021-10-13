Changing times for hangers-on

Some politicians have before now taken advantage of the economic recession, which has forced most Nigerians to adjust their expensive lifestyles to distance themselves from their supporters, who usually see party gatherings as opportunity for merriment.

But, with political activities gradually picking up ahead of the 2023 elections, following declaration of interests in some quarters, these party bigwigs have started throwing their doors open to the abandoned supporters as the number of people who besiege their country-homes is increasing by the day. Most political office holders have also started gracing social gatherings.

Politricks recently witnessed one of them; a member of the National Assembly, handing crispy naira notes to his supporters at an event in Lagos. While Politricks wondered if the lawmaker is no not of those who have been trumpeting that times are hard, discerning minds were of the view that reasons for the gesture is not farfetched. The legislator has his eyes on another term.

