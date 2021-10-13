Politics

Changing times for hangers-on

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some politicians have before now taken advantage of the economic recession, which has forced most Nigerians to adjust their expensive lifestyles to distance themselves from their supporters, who usually see party gatherings as opportunity for merriment.

But, with political activities gradually picking up ahead of the 2023 elections, following declaration of interests in some quarters, these party bigwigs have started throwing their doors open to the abandoned supporters as the number of people who besiege their country-homes is increasing by the day. Most political office holders have also started gracing social gatherings.

Politricks recently witnessed one of them; a member of the National Assembly, handing crispy naira notes to his supporters at an event in Lagos. While Politricks wondered if the lawmaker is no not of those who have been trumpeting that times are hard, discerning minds were of the view that reasons for the gesture is not farfetched. The legislator has his eyes on another term.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Polaris Bank CEO, Tokunbo Abiru, picks up APC senatorial nomination form

Posted on Author Reporter

  After weeks of speculations, out-going Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Tokunbo Abiru, has finally picked his nomination form under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2020 Lagos East Senatorial bye-election scheduled to hold October 31. Abiru picked the form at the APC headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday amidst a crowd. The […]
Politics

Oyo PDP: Aggrieved members mobilise against Makinde

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has continued to deepen, with some aggrieved members calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to resign from the party Despite efforts of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to restore in Oyo State chapter of the party, the […]
Politics

Twists and turns as Reps probe PRODA procurement, contracts

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reviews the proceedings

The House of Representatives’ investigations into allegations of abuse of procurement process and allied corrupt practices at the Product Development Institute (PRODA) got underway last week. PHILIP NYAM reviews the proceedings   It is fast becoming a tradition that every investigation carried out by the House of Representatives or the National Assembly is always dogged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
