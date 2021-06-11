Channel fuel subsidy to health, education – Okowa tells FG

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday asked the Federal Government to channel fuel subsidy funds to the healthcare and education sectors to alleviate Nigerians’ poverty. Okowa said the debate in the National Assembly about the fuel subsidy was aimed at subsidising the rich and for private pockets because of round-tripping. The governor said the subsidy on oil would amount to supporting the rich at the detriment of the poor. He spoke when he received the National Executive Committee of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), led by its President, Dr. Minnie Oseji, in Asaba. Okowa said health and educa-tion accounted for the greater part of the stress being undergone by the downtrodden in the society, hence the urgent need to redeploy subsidy funds currently being used on petroleum products to basic needs of the poor Nigerians. He said: “I say so because I am not convinced as a governor in this nation that we are utilising up to 90 million litres of petrol a day. It’s not possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...