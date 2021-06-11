Channel fuel subsidy to health, education – Okowa tells FG

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday asked the Federal Government to channel fuel subsidy funds to the healthcare and education sectors to alleviate Nigerians’ poverty. Okowa said the debate in the National Assembly about the fuel subsidy was aimed at subsidising the rich and for private pockets because of round-tripping. The governor said the subsidy on oil would amount to supporting the rich at the detriment of the poor. He spoke when he received the National Executive Committee of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), led by its President, Dr. Minnie Oseji, in Asaba. Okowa said health and educa-tion accounted for the greater part of the stress being undergone by the downtrodden in the society, hence the urgent need to redeploy subsidy funds currently being used on petroleum products to basic needs of the poor Nigerians. He said: “I say so because I am not convinced as a governor in this nation that we are utilising up to 90 million litres of petrol a day. It’s not possible.”
Related Articles
Planning contravention: Lagos seals 43 banks, hotels, others
Lagos State government yesterday said it sealed 43 structures which comprised banks and hotels for violating the physical planning law of the state. Some of the buildings sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development included 13 banks and 13 hotels. They are located on Airport Road, Ikeja. The Commissioner for Physical Planning […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Info Commissioner to printers: Fight quackery, entrench professionalism in your craft
…as association solicits A’Ibom govt’s patronage. The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has tasked members of the Association of Professional Printers, Akwa Ibom State ( APPA ) to push back quackery and restore professionalism among its members. The Commissioner gave the charged during the week when members of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Abuja community begs FCT Minister to demolish illegal structures
Residents of Mpape Hills have sent a distress message to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, calling for the immediate demolition of all illegal shanties and other structures that have continued to multiply and constituting both security threat and a frustrating traffic gridlock along their only major road corridor. The residents said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)