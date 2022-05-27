Channels TV boss, Momoh, 32 others emerge NITAD Fellows

Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Olatchy Momoh; Managing Director of Smeep Consultancy Services, Mr. Solomon Avbioroko; and the Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo were among 33 human resources experts inducted as Fellows of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), in Lagos, recently.

The event, which was attended by dignitaries from both sectors of the economy, was, according to NITAD’s President and Chairman of Council, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, organised to reward excellence in the practice of training, learning and development in the country who have contributed immensely to Nigeria’s employment and productivity of labour. Igbeyi pointed out that the Institute would continue to promote creativity, team bonding, good communication and continuous learning within the economy. She disclosed that NITAD had already completed and commissioned various facilities within the organisation to ensure effective service delivery.

According to her, NITAD is not only enhancing quality of management service in the country but has also scripted programmes that would sharpen the skills of Nigerian graduates, especially youths, to promote their respective employability within the system. Besides, Igbeyi said the Institute had inched towards its chartered status, as the bill to that effect has already gone through the second reading in the Senate. Avbioroko, the guest speaker at the event, stressed the need for various organisations to evolve the right approach towards recruitment of their respective personnel, to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery. Chairman of NITAD’s Board of Fellows, Dr. Kayode Oluwagbuyi pointed out that the institute will not relent in its efforts in ensuring emergence of good management team for corporate Nigeria.

