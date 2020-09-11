Channels TV debate: APC to Obaseki: Do not run away

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday challenged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki, not to run away from the Channels Television debate for governorship candidates for next week Saturday’s election in the state.

This was as the APC said that Obaseki had shown a penchant for allegedly giving flimsy excuses for non-appearance in debates in the past. Chairman of the Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki told newsmen in Benin, the state capital that the APC had promised the people that they would be treated to erudite or scholarly debate from the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. He said: “Anyone that can prevail on Mr. Governor to be present at the Channels Television debate should do so, so that he can rescue some of his chances of victory at the polls.

His absence from two previous debates had already put the people on edge. Why is he shying away from answering questions if he knows that he has truly done enough to warrant a re-election? “As for the APC, you should not worry as all your questions will be answered by the erudite and sagacious politician, who is most fit and proper to be governor of Edo State come November 12, 2020. If he runs away from the Channels Television debate, then Edo people will be able to make up their minds.” “There is enough time for him to arrange all his schedules, so no excuse of ‘I have to meet up with another appointment’, just as in the BBC experience or the earlier one organised by theNigeriaElections Debate Group in which the governor claimed he never got the invitation of participation.”

Like this: Like Loading...