Chaos as airlines scramble for space at old terminal, passengers stranded over MMA2 closure

The temporary relocation of airlines to the Lagos airport domestic terminal, popularly referred to as General Aviation Terminal (GAT) from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) following the shut-down of the terminal by the unions yesterday, led to chaos at the government-controlled terminal as airlines struggled for space at the already congested apron. The situation underscored the dearth of infrastructure to allow seamless processing of passengers at many airlines cut in the web of labour-related crisis be tween Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the ultra-modern MMA2 and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

A truce was reached after the Airport Commandant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, representing the Commissioner of Police, top officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Minister of Labour intervened in the matter. The ATSSSAN had early yesterday morning barricaded the MMA2 over what it termed, “unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members”. The ATSSSAN has, however, called off the blockade of the MMA2 terminal with airlines expected to go back to the MMA2 terminal as of today. The matter was said to have been resolved at 4.45 pm when the National President of ATSSSAN, Illitrus Ahmadu addressed the congress to call off the picketing of the terminal. A visit to Lagos Airport Terminal 1 saw the huge influx of travellers into a small space of the check-in and airline counters.

The situation led to a traffic gridlock. The traffic was snarled up in both directions leading to flight delays with many drivers in the frantic moves to ensure their passengers met their schedules. Airlines that had enjoyed their flight operations from the MMA2 quickly moved to the old terminal, with logistical problems causing flight delays and other encumbrances that impacted their operations negatively.

