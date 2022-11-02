News

Chaos as airlines scramble for space at old terminal, passengers stranded over MMA2 closure

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The temporary relocation of airlines to the Lagos airport domestic terminal, popularly referred to as General Aviation Terminal (GAT) from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) following the shut-down of the terminal by the unions yesterday, led to chaos at the government-controlled terminal as airlines struggled for space at the already congested apron. The situation underscored the dearth of infrastructure to allow seamless processing of passengers at many airlines cut in the web of labour-related crisis be tween Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the ultra-modern MMA2 and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

A truce was reached after the Airport Commandant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, representing the Commissioner of Police, top officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Minister of Labour intervened in the matter. The ATSSSAN had early yesterday morning barricaded the MMA2 over what it termed, “unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members”. The ATSSSAN has, however, called off the blockade of the MMA2 terminal with airlines expected to go back to the MMA2 terminal as of today. The matter was said to have been resolved at 4.45 pm when the National President of ATSSSAN, Illitrus Ahmadu addressed the congress to call off the picketing of the terminal. A visit to Lagos Airport Terminal 1 saw the huge influx of travellers into a small space of the check-in and airline counters.

The situation led to a traffic gridlock. The traffic was snarled up in both directions leading to flight delays with many drivers in the frantic moves to ensure their passengers met their schedules. Airlines that had enjoyed their flight operations from the MMA2 quickly moved to the old terminal, with logistical problems causing flight delays and other encumbrances that impacted their operations negatively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps approve N4trn for oil subsidy, cuts in statutory transfers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…As police get additional N182.45bn The House of Representatives Thursday approved the sum of N4 trillion for petroleum motor spirit (PMS) subsidy as it amended the 2022 Appropriation Act. In the amendment, the House also approved cuts in the statutory transfers raising the total budget figure to N17.319, 704,091.19 trillion. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, […]
News

Buhari, Sylva lauded on plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Niger DeltaAdvocate for Peace and Good Governance (NDAPGG) yesterday commended the recent award of contractfortherehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State. The group comprising former militant leaders from the nine Niger Delta states in a statement said that the decision to approve the rehabilitation work on the refinery was a confirmation of […]
News

Certificate forgery: Court fixes Oct 12 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed October 12 for the hearing of the suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu from the 2023 election over alleged certificate forgery. Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable the parties in the suit to complete the filing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica