Chaos as airlines scramble for space at old terminal, passengers stranded over MMA2 closure

The temporary relocation of airlines to the Lagos airport domestic terminal, popularly referred to as General Aviation Terminal (GAT) from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) following the shut-down of the terminal by the unions Tuesday, led to chaos at the government-controlled terminal as airlines struggled for space at the already congested apron.

The situation underscored the dearth of infrastructure to allow seamless processing of passengers at many airlines cut in the web of labour-related crisis between Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the ultra-modern MMA2 and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

A truce was reached after the Airport Commandant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, representing the Commissioner of Police, top officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Minister of Labour intervened in the matter.

The ATSSSAN had early yesterday morning barricaded the MMA2 over what it termed, “unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members”.

