Chaos at airports: No respite for galloping Jet A1

The aviation industry in Nigeria has been thrown into chaos following the acute shortage of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, forcing virtually all the carriers to reschedule flights while others who could not get the product cancelled their flights.

The domestic terminals of the Lagos airport and other aerodromes across the country were full to the brim yesterday as restless passengers engaged airline officials in fisticuffs over the explanation that flights were cancelled because of the unavailability of the commodity.

Many airlines have been voicing concerns about the impact of rising fuel costs – airlines’ largest operating cost item – on their financial recovery. In Lagos, Jet A1 sells for N579 per litre; Abuja N599, Port-Harcourt N599 and Kano N607. Just a few weeks ago, aviation fuel marketers increased Jet A1 to about N450 per litre which forced the carriers to raise airfares by 100 percent.

The base fare for an hour trip now costs as high as N50, 000 and more on routes where there are just one or two operators servicing them.

There are indications that airlines could further raise fares because of aviation fuel which price skyrocketed between N506 and N600 per litre; a new high in the aviation industry. Aviation fuel accounts for about 40% of airlines’ operational costs and has impacted heavily on the airlines’ purse.

An airline official who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph that in January 2021, Jet A1 sold for about N190 per litre, stressing that at the end of the year, it rose to N360. “At the end of February 2022, just over a week ago, it was N415.

Yesterday it was between N445 and N460. Today it is N579 per litre in Lagos, N599 in Abuja, and N607 in Kano. And that’s where you find it. We have five flights on the ground in Abuja waiting for fuel from anywhere.

They are not selling it except you pay cash up front,” he said. While scarcity hit the domestic aviation market, foreign airlines are insulated from the crisis. Everyone knows that once there is fuel scarcity, the marketers’ reserve enough for the foreign airlines that pay them in forex.

“We have encountered a situation today where aviation fuel is scarce and therefore unavailable at almost all our flight destinations.

This has significantly impacted our flight schedule today and may do the same tomorrow,” an operator stated. Ibom Air in a statement apologized to all her passengers affected by the current situation, adding that at this time, they had no indication when the issue will be resolved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...