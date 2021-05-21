Business

Chapel Hill Denham becomes signatory to UN-PRI

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Chapel Hill Denham yesterday announced that it had become a signatory to the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI), joining a global network of nearly 4000 signatories representing over $100 trillion in assets under management who are committed to incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) measures into their investment decision- making and practices. “Simply put, Chapel Hill Denham joined the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) because it reflects how we invest and have operated our firm from day one,” said Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham.

“Our focus on advocating for ESG measures and using sustainability as a key piece of our investment process and operations, ensures the companies we work with adopt a longer term, sustainable approach. Joining the other signatories to the PRI, is an affirmation of our commitment to responsible impact investing.”

“As a leading active asset manager in the region with a long-term bias, it is our responsibility to help individuals and institutions build a financially sound future, while playing a positive role in the development of capital mar-kets and encouraging strong corporate governance,” Phil Southwell, Partner, Chapel Hill Denham, added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Pantami presents Jaiz Bank’s N125m to innovators

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Thursday, in Abuja, presented cheques amounting to N125 million to four entrepreneurs and innovators who were adjudged winners of Jaiz Bank’s Covid-19 challenge competition.   The challenge is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) aimed at spurring ideas and innovation on how […]
Business

#EndSARS: Loss adjusters gather evidence for claims payment

Posted on Author Stories, Sunday Ojeme

Following the loss of lives and property during the recent #EndSARS protests across the country, the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa, has said that underwriters were already bracing to pay claims to policyholders, whose cover extend to riots, protests and civil commotion.   To this end, he disclosed that members of Insurance Loss […]
Business

Naira4Dollar: Promoting forex inflow into real sector

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s introduction of an incentive of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria via International Money Transfer Organisations in line with the Naira4Dollar policy, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have hinted of their support for the move, saying it will attract forex into the manufacturing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica