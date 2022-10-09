Chapel of Grace celebrates its annual convention

he Chapel of Great Grace Ministries Inc. held its week-long annual con-vention at Sango Ota in The convention which had Bish-op Dr. Abiodun and Rev. (Mrs.) Modupe Akinteye as hosts had both morning and evening sessions where people were exposed to the raw word of God.

Bishop Abiodun Akinteye, the presiding Bishop of Chapel of Grace Ministries, assured attendees that all who participated in the conven-tion would become victorious over whatever life issues they were strug-gling with.

He said: “The ministry started and was inaugurated in 2000 by two of Nigeria’s foremost gospel ministers, the now late Archbishop (Dr.) Olanrewaju Obembe and my father in the Lord, Bishop Dr. Taiwo Akinola,”

He added that for this victory to come, they had to make their salva-tion complete as that was the first step towards victory. He named the number one hindrance of salvation to be sin and advised all to flee from every appearance of sin.

Akinteye gave a brief history of how he himself got his salvation and his journey in the ministry.

“I came from a humble back-ground. I was born on December 25, 1962. I was doing fine in a secular work as sales manager with an of-ficial car. When I received the call of God in 1994, I tendered a resignation letter.

“Before the call, I had already got born again in a bus in 1982 from the preaching of one elderly woman. The power of the Holy Spirit came upon me and I wept. Immediately after this encounter, I started attend-ing the Bible Study of Youths for Christ Evangelical Ministry (now Truth for Christ Ministry), Abule Egba, Lagos. In that ministry, I be-came Sunday school teacher from 1982 till I became pastor in 1984. Since then I have been a pastor,”he explained his calling.

Akinteye add that it hadn’t been an easy ride working in the church as he had always seen those who claimed to be called by God as lazy people. “I am a man of prayer. I encourage people to pray with the help of the spirit. God endowed me with the gift of tongue interpreta-tion.

“Many believers don’t understand that after getting born again (being at Calvary) you must proceed to the Pentecost where the power comes upon you to touch lives. There are three levels of grace: salvation, sanctification and baptism in the Holy Ghost, which is missing in the body of Christ today,” he said. The Bishop said that he believed in prayer, prosperity, healing, mir-acle and breakthrough, but above all, he also believed in the balanced work of grace that makes God’s people great. He also made some of his expectations for this year’s convention known and told people to come with their faith.

“We are believing God for victory over sin, poverty, fear, uncertainty and difficulties in the lives of the participants at the convention. Sin, particularly, is a major hindrance to fulfillment in life. The aim of this year’s convention is to get people to the point of salvation. Until people come to this point it will be impos-sible for them to access this victory.”

He also appreciated his wife, Rev. Mrs. Modupe Akinteye, for being a strong pillar that he could rely on over the years.

Pastor Kunle Adebowale, who started his Christian journey in the church with the Bishop and now an assembly pastor at the Christ Apos-tolic Church (CAC). “I met the man of God for about 30 years and we have been keeping a relationship. Even when we are distanced, we still maintain contact. It is a privilege to be invited as a guest minister at the convention. When I started as a worker in the church, I held various positions with secular jobs before I finally settled down to worship God wholeheartedly,”Adebowale said.

He then talked about his personal relationship with the Bishop over the years. “At a time we were living in the same building. At the onset of the ministry, when the lord called us,

he had the challenge of being misun-derstood by the people around him. I encouraged him to keep pushing. The first outside programme was a crusade and since then it’s been moving forward in spite of the chal-lenges we have faced,” he said.

During his lecture on the fourth day, Adebowale also encouraged he congregation to be more in tune with the Holy Spirit and not allow the will of the flesh to take over.

“Flesh is more than our physical body parts. It is the inbuilt law that dwells in a natural man and it makes him to always rebel against God’s rule. This is the life of many who have not given their lives to Christ. The beginning is to become born again and then the spirit of God will begin to live in you and direct you. It will help you to be able to keep in line with the right things that God wants,” he pointed out.

He concluded that the conven-tion was designed to take people out of the traps of the Devil and take them to the next level, where they needed to be. He also ap-plauded the idea of his friend, Bishop Akinteye of using the con-vention as a medium to garner the attention of the congregation and bringing them into the fold of Christ to experience victory.

