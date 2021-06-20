…charges Appeal Court President to raise bar on corruption fight

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged Justice Monica Dongban Mensem to raise the bar in the fight against corruption.

President Buhari gave the charge during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the President of the Court of Appeal at St Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantiya, Jos, Plateau State. Buhari who was represented by Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, described Justice Dongban – Mensem as a justice of good character and dexterity who emerged as the head of the second highest Court in Nigeria by merit.

He said since her appointment a year ago, she has continued to demonstrate diligence in handling the affairs of the Court of Appeal and strengthening reforms towards the speedy and honest delivery of justice to Nigerians of all backgrounds.

He charged her to put in her best and raise the bar in the dispensation of justice by assisting government in fighting corruption, crime and acts inimical to national development.

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the celebrant is a woman of substance who has a rich pedigree on the Bench and is known to be fearless, uncompromising and intolerant of inducement in the course of discharging her duties.

Fayemi said the success of women like Justice Monica creates more room for Nigerian women to occupy other sensitive offices and perform creditably. Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said the Thanksgiving Mass and Grand Reception was organised to honour the Court of Appeal President and give glory to God for lifting her from humble beginnings to the peak of her career. He said the state was very proud of her achievements and has decided to celebrate her and showcase her as an example to the world because of her diligence, hardwork and the grace of God.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha who was a classmate of Justice Dongban-Mensem at the Nigerian Law School also sent in his goodwill message asking her to continue to do her best in serving Nigeria.

In his homily, Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese Rev. Dr. Hillary Dachelem said the turnout of people from all works of life and various backgrounds to celebrate Justice Monica was an indication that Nigerians can live in peace and collaborate to build a greater Nigeria.

He called on leaders to avoid promoting divisive tendencies that promote intolerance, violence and hatred as God created humanity with peace and love in his image.

Justice Monica Dongban in a response said she was overwhelmed by the show of love from the Church, people and Government of Plateau State, the Executive, legislature and Judiciary, as well as Nigerians from all walks of life who have come out to celebrate her.

Like this: Like Loading...