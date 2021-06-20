News

…charges Appeal Court President to raise bar on corruption fight

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged Justice Monica Dongban Mensem to raise the bar in the fight against corruption.

 

 

President Buhari gave the charge during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the President of the Court of Appeal at St Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantiya, Jos, Plateau State. Buhari who was represented by Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, described Justice Dongban – Mensem as a justice of good character and dexterity who emerged as the head of the second highest Court in Nigeria by merit.

He said since her appointment a year ago, she has continued to demonstrate diligence in handling the affairs of the Court of Appeal and strengthening reforms towards the speedy and honest delivery of justice to Nigerians of all backgrounds.

 

He charged her to put in her best and raise the bar in the dispensation of justice by assisting government in fighting corruption, crime and acts inimical to national development.

 

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the celebrant is a woman of substance who has a rich pedigree on the Bench and is known to be fearless, uncompromising and intolerant of inducement in the course of discharging her duties.

 

Fayemi said the success of women like Justice Monica creates more room for Nigerian women to occupy other sensitive offices and perform creditably. Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said the Thanksgiving Mass and Grand Reception was organised to honour the Court of Appeal President and give glory to God for lifting her from humble beginnings to the peak of her career. He said the state was very proud of her achievements and has decided to celebrate her and showcase her as an example to the world because of her diligence, hardwork and the grace of God.

 

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha who was a classmate of Justice Dongban-Mensem at the Nigerian Law School also sent in his goodwill message asking her to continue to do her best in serving Nigeria.

 

In his homily, Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese Rev. Dr. Hillary Dachelem said the turnout of people from all works of life and various backgrounds to celebrate Justice Monica was an indication that Nigerians can live in peace and collaborate to build a greater Nigeria.

 

He called on leaders to avoid promoting divisive tendencies that promote intolerance, violence and hatred as God created humanity with peace and love in his image.

 

Justice Monica Dongban in a response said she was overwhelmed by the show of love from the Church, people and Government of Plateau State, the Executive, legislature and Judiciary, as well as Nigerians from all walks of life who have come out to celebrate her.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Odekunle’s death

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Nigeria’s first professor of criminology, Femi Odekunle. Gbajabiamila said with Odekunle’s death, Nigeria had lost one of her finest scholars who toiled to give his best to the country’s education sector. He said the renowned professor, who until […]
News

Lagos begins MDAs’ evaluation performance for effective performance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s 6- Pillar Development Agenda, T.H.E.M.E.S, Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performance of various Ministries, Departments and agencies. The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that the greater Lagos agenda was […]
News

Kogi deputy gov picks N.9m hospital bill of Israel Adekunle

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, yesterday picked up the N.9 million hospital bill of 12-year-old Israel Adekunle at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja to save his life.   The gesture was part of the deputy governor’s birthday anniversary. Isreal Adekunle from  Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, had undergone two major surgeries, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica