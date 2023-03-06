Charges: PMS importers pay N89.1bn for lightering, others

Fuel importers have paid N89.1billion on lightering expenses and other charges on 24.8billion litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) to agencies in the port. The charges were paid to Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the last one year. Lightering is the process of transferring cargo between vessels of different sizes, usually between a barge and a bulker or oil tanker. Findings revealed that NPA charged N2.75 on lightering, while NIMASA collected N0.84 per litre on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

Based on Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) statistics in 2022, the country consumed 68million litres of imported fuel daily, translating to 24.8billion in one year. Giving a breakdown of the cost components of PMS imported by NNPCL and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the cost of the commodity plus freight stood at $618.47 per metric tonne. It was further revealed that NPA raked N68.3billion, while NIMASA earned N20.8billion from the charges in the period. Also, this week as queue is gradually disappearing in some fuel stations, findings by New Telegraph revealed that no fewer than 20 vessels have been scheduled to offload 377,644 tonnes (37,64million litres) of imported Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N107billion ($233.56million) from March 2023 to further boost surplus.

The vessels are being expected at Lagos, Calabar and Warri ports. According to NPA’s shipping position, eight vessels with 114,300 tonnes of PMS would be discharged at Warri Port with MT Rising Sun leading with 15,000tonnes; Celsia, 15,000tonnes; Bora, 15,000 tonnes; Maestro. 9,300 tonnes; Vardar, 15,000 tonnes; Ostria, 15,000tonnes; Keonamex Victory, 15,000 tonnes and ST Zeezee, 15,000 tonnes. Also, Calabar Port with take delivery of 30,000 tonnes from MT Berners and MT Leste as each of the vessel is laden with 15,000 tonnes.

In Lagos, the shipping data revealed that 233,344 tonnes would be offloaded from 10 vessels. Expected in Lagos jetties are Alpine Pearl with 50,000 tonnes; Harrison Bay, 17,997tonnes; Matrix Pride, 20,000tonnes; Fortune, 15,000 tonnes; PS Sydney, 37,500 tonnes and Torm Republican, 18,000tonnes. Others are Lucky Sailor, 13,200tonnes; Bruno, 15,000 tonnes; STI Ville, 23,972tonnes and PTI Danube, 22,000 tonnes. In February 2023, a total of 953.13 million litres were supplied by marketers to filling stations as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited increased the average daily volume of the product from all major and minor depots and terminals in the country to 71.74 million litres in seven days. According to NNPCL, average volume of petrol evacuated daily at the terminals increased by 7.32 million litres to 71.74 million litres in week six of the year from the 64.42 million litres evacuated in week five of 2023. In January this year, 180,000 tonnes (180million litres) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) were discharged by eight vessels at Ecomarine Nigeria Limited, Northwest and Dozzy terminals at Calabar Port.

Leste offloaded 15,000 tonnes; Westmore, 15,000 tonnes; Tornado, 15,000 tonnes; MT Stellar, 15,000 tonnes; MT Berners, 15,000 tonnes; MT Vardar, 15,000 tonnes; MT. Celsia, 15,000 tonnes and MT Virgo, 15,000 tonnes. The NPA’s shipping data revealed that eight vessels also ferried 218,071 tonnes (272.58million litres) of PMS to the various jetties in December, 2022. At the West Atlantic Port Services (WAPS), the port data revealed that Mari Innovator and GW Fortune offloaded 38,343tonnes and 36,750 tonnes respectively. Also, Tornado laden with 10,000tonnes berthed at Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA), while High Trust offloaded 23,700tonnes at New Oil Jetty (NOJ),Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) and Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) jetties in Lagos. It would be recalled that data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that between July and September, 2022 the country took delivery of N1.199 trillion PMS.

