Arts & Entertainments

Charles Awurum: A fan once called me chicken thief in reference to movie role

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on Charles Awurum: A fan once called me chicken thief in reference to movie role

Charles Awurum is one of the highly rated comic actors in the Nigerian movie industry who has been able to carve a niche for himself. In this brief chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about his journey, handling female fans among others issues. Excerpts:

At some point, you went from playing serious roles, into playing comedy roles fully. Why the transition?

I came out of the university a versatile actor. I hate being stereotyped into a particular character. So at a point when the comedians were really doing some great work, I told them that I could do it. When I came into this industry I was acting serious movies, acting action movies, I call them Rambo, but I told them I could act comedy. But they said with your hard face, you act detective, how can you act comedy but I told them I am an actor. A comedian must not be deformed. You mustn’t be somehow to make people laugh. As an actor you can play any role. It was by force that I got into comedy.

Then I had to get this my friend Sunny Nnaji, I told him ‘please, if you are shooting your comedy, let me come into it.’ Then he asked: ‘how much am I going to pay you now?’ I said ‘anything. I want to show people that I can do this.’ The title of the movie was Long John. He gave me a- two scene character which I played. I told him how I was going to play it. He agreed but the Executive Producer said no, no, no but he said go ahead and play it that way. And I did it. After that, they now started giving me comedy roles. I did A Million Madness, Under Fire, and Walls Apart. Since then it’s been comedy movies.

Before you joined the league of the big names in comedy, the likes of Mr. Ibu, Nkem Owoh, Victor Osuagwu, did you have any fears?

In acting, I don’t have any fears. When I used to do stage production, the crowd was my motivation. When I came to do Obiora, I was taking out from nowhere to somewhere to play the lead as Obiora. I came from Imo, when I got to Lagos, people were gathered, stars were gathered but I was not afraid. That was why I was able to carry the character.

Even at National Theater then, people were waiting to see who the person was. What is he going to do? People were waiting for my downfall at the rehearsal but when they saw what I did, I made friends with everybody. They liked me. That was when some executive producers called me and said to me ‘Charles, don’t you want to come to Lagos and stay?’ Meanwhile, I lived in Lagos before I went to Imo State. I was born in Lagos. I grew up in Lagos. I stayed in Festac for a long time. I schooled in Ansarudeen High School before I went to Calabar. So coming back to Lagos, we had a house in Lagos, where to stay was not my problem. I went to the East for something else. I had no fears. And till now I do not have any fears. Even if I were to act with Arnold Schwarzenegger tomorrow, I would not have any fears because acting is my career.

What has always been people’s reaction at first meeting with you?

When I got into this place you saw how a guy shouted, that is how most people do. Some scream, some say Jesus, so many things. But when you grow in a certain industry, you get used to all those things. Those people are your fans. They are the ones that make you who you are. When you see them that way, it makes you feel that what you are doing, people like it and that’s what makes you are happy. I go through so many gates because of what I do. Doors open for me because of what I do. People are happy seeing me. I am used to crowd. Before I entered the movie industry, I was on stage. I had played so many stage productions before I went to school in Calabar and read Theatre Arts. So I am used to people.

How often do you get embarrassed due to the comic roles you play?

Many times, there was a time I was coming back from Onitsha, a girl saw me and she said, ‘Chicken thief’. See am, e go steal fowl. They call you all sorts of names. That’s why most of the time; I don’t blame our celebrities who try to shy away from people because it is when somebody greets you and you return the greeting that he or she has the time to tell you what he or she wants to tell you. People can just see you, the next thing they call you, hey! Come, come, see my girlf r i e n d , come do am make s h e l a u g h . And it’s not funny because most times, these are people you are much, much older than. Some people are very disrespectful, without thinking twice, they tell you words that will not go down well with you but you just look at the person and go your way.

Would you say you are stereotyped in movies?

I have acted in so many films that were not comedy. My first film was “Obiora” which was not comedy, and I interpreted my role very well. But it’s the viewers that sometimes influence the producers to consider an actor for a particular role. If Patience Ozokwor (a.k.a Mama G) is not playing a wicked woman in a movie, the viewers would say, ‘this is not Mama G.’ the same goes for Mr. Ibu and I. I must not play a stupid man before you realize I’m an actor.

How do you handle your female fans?

I am a man, whether television or not, we interact with woman and you know women show more love and in showing you love, they can do certain things that would…but you look at them and make sure you don’t make them feel bad. I try not to make anybody feel bad, no matter how you look because I didn’t create myself and you didn’t create yourself. I embrace everybody that comes my way whether man or woman but I know where to draw the line and when it gets to that point, I take myself away from that environment.

Have you always wanted to be an actor?

Yes, I wanted to read Law or Theatre Art. There was a time I wrote to Village Headmaster that I wanted to be part of them. I was very young then. My happiest time in life was when they sent me a letter with NTA letter headed paper, inviting me to come. I didn’t go because I was small; there was nobody to take me there. So I kept on doing church drama, drama and debating society in school, I was part of everything. Then I watched Langbodo in FESTAC 77, and one person that moved me then was Sam Loco Efe; from then, I made up my mind to be an actor.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Boost for Nigerian, Ghanaian youths through TRACE Troops

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A total of 15 young Nigerians and Ghanaians are set to benefit from the first phase of a special initiative by urban cable TV channel, Trace. According to Olivier Laouchez, the co-founder and CEO of TRACE, the initiative is part of its CSR initiative aimed at empowering youths in Africa through an empowerment campaign tagged […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV BASE UNVEILS AIRBOY’S OFFICIAL ‘DANCE’ VISUAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy has finally released the official music video for his latest Amapiano song ‘Dance’. The video was spotted on MTV Base West today, and was put on replay. Recall that barely a week after releasing the Amapiano-laced song, the Nigeria-born singer surprisingly started receiving international acceptance from fans and top celebrities the world over. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Damian, releases’This Is How It Ends’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh Rarely is domestic violence against men given the limelight. This silent societal menace is being highlighted in a movie produced by Nollywood actor, Stephen Damian. This Is How It Ends is a movie whose subject matter revolves around domestic violence in marriages. The movie focuses majorly on domestic violence against men and showcases […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica