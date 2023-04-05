Arts & Entertainments News

Charles Awurum Threatens To Drag Peter Obi To Court (Video)

Posted on

Nollywood actor, Charles Awurum has called out the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi for challenging the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

In a video shared on his Instagram Page, Awurum said Obi’s emergence in the Nigerian political scene has disrupted than usual practice of rigging elections without consequences.

The actor, who questioned the politician’s identity for changing the current situation and defying norms, also threatened to drag Peter Obi to court for thwarting the judicial system.

Speaking in Pidgin English, the actor said: “There’s time for laughter and there is time to be very serious and saying things as they are.”

“Peter Obi, who are you? See what you’ve done to our elections… Elections that we’ve been conducting for years and they’ve been rigged without incident. They’ll rig, we’ll protest but it came to nothing. We’ve done this for years”

“Who are you, Peter Obi? You came all of a sudden, the election was conducted and, as usual, rigged. Since then nobody has had peace. Everywhere is shaking. Nobody is going scot-free this time. Peter Obi, who are you?”

“The normal election that is done and rigged as usual, and the riggers become governor, senator, or whatever, is that why no one can rest since you came along?”

“The small selection that we did, where the norm is to rig and enter any political office you have made people restless. You have even made the Judicial confused they don’t even know if to support the truth”.

