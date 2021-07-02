Charles Novia: I had midlife crisis at an early age

Nigerian filmmaker and scriptwriter, Charles Novia, says he suffered a midlife crisis a few years ago, at an earlier age than is usually expected. The 49-year-old actor and movie director brought the revelation to light while reflecting on several issues spanning his career and personal life on the latest edition of #WithChude A midlife crisis is a period of doubt and anxiety that some people experience in middle age — usually between 45 and 65 — when they think about whether their life is the kind that they want. Novia said the incident transpired between 2003 and 2004 when he was making strides in the movie landscape and releasing films on regular basis.

The filmmaker said despite his success at the time, he felt something was not right and became anxious thereafter. “In 2003, 2004, when my movies were all up there and I was doing a whole lot of movies, I actually woke up one morning- I think I maybe had a midlife crisis at an early age- and I felt something was not right,” he said.

“I was making a whole lot of movies, my films were all there but I felt something was not right. Something was telling me, ‘there is no structure in what you are doing. DVDs and VHS are all the rave now but what if it ends tomorrow? What’s going to happen?” He said the experience lasted for months, adding that it informed his decision to explore investment in the music industry.

The 50-year-old actor noted that it also led to his collaboration with Majekodunmi Fasheke, the late music icon better known as Majek Fashek. Recounting this quest, he said: “I went looking for him in New York. They said he had just left for another place. For about ten days I was searching but I didn’t see him. So, I came back.

I was very disappointed.” Two days after this setback, Charles Novia met a man who knew of Majek’s whereabouts and who happened to be his manager at the time. This unexpected find led Charles Novia on a “personal mission” to bring Majek to “his former glory.” A mission which he accomplished before the icon died on June 1, 2020.

