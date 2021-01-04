Arts & Entertainments

Charlie’s Angels star and Bond Girl, Tanya Roberts, dies aged 65

Tanya Roberts, star of Charlie’s Angels and James Bond, has died at the age of 65.  The actress’s death was confirmed by her reps on Sunday, stating that she was walking her dogs on Christmas Eve and collapsed on returning home.
She was rushed to hospital and put on a ventilator, but sadly didn’t recover.
Tanya died on Sunday, reports metro.co.uk.
An official cause of death is not yet known but according to TMZ, it is not believed her death was Covid related.
Tanya played Julie Rogers on Charlie’s Angels in 1980, lasting on the show for one season alongside Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith, before the show’s cancellation.
In 1985, she became a Bond Girl to Roger Moore’s James Bond, starring as Stacey Sutton in action classic A View To A Kill.  Most recently, she was best known for playing Midge, mother of Donna Pinciotti (played by Orange Is The New Black’s Laura Prepon) on That 70s Show.
Other credits include The Blues Brothers animated series, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Beastmaster and Sheena.
As well as an acting career, Tanya was also a successful model, posing for Playboy and appearing in ads for Ultra Brite toothpaste, Clairol cosmetics and Cool Ray sunglasses.
She was on the show for 81 episodes, running from 1998 to 2004 before leaving the series in order to look after her ill husband.
Tanya married twice – once to Barry Roberts, from 1974 to his death in 2006, and then later to Lance O’Brien.
Tanya is survived by her husband and her sister, Barbara Chase.

