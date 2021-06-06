Body & Soul

Charly Boy discloses why turning 71 this June is special

Controversial television personality and musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy is excited that he will be turning 71 this month of June.

 

The ‘Ourmumudondo’ campaign founder says there is a line up of events that will make his birthday coming up on 19 June, 2021 special.

 

First, he is asking his ardent fans to make a 30/60sec video saying what they think about him. Charley Boy will also be dropping his new music album titled, ‘Musical Body of Works’ after so many years.

 

 

“My beloved, let us thank God for life and health. It’s the month of June, my birth month. Nothing will gladden my soul than you finding time to do a 30/60sec video, to celebrate with me on my birthday 19th of June.

 

This birthday is extra special for me because, first, I am dropping an EP “musical body of works” after so many years. Also, no thanks to COVID-19 and President Buhari who turned me into Benjamin Button, the man who aged backwards, for this, I am turning 70yrs old again.

 

“Kindly send the videos on my WhatsApp right here before 12 of June. Say what you really feel about me, good or bad and I will never hold it against you,” he said.

