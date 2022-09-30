Charly Boy gathers youths for Lagos mega rally Oct 1

Sequel to the recently held Mega Rally in Abuja, the Grand Master himself and the only advocate of Nigerian youths, Charly Boy, will be celebrating this year’s Independence with the youths of the country. In a statement released from the stable of #Ourmumudondo convener, expected youths are to gather at the National Stadium in Surulere on October 1 where the Area Fada and other top distinguished Nigerians will be sensitizing Nigerian youths on the need to be useful and work towards a better Nigeria. Speaking with journalists recently, Charly Boy in his usual way talked about many ways youths have ignorantly gave the country to those who are misleading them. The statement reads: “Nigeria has been hijacked by greedy politicians who come under the guise of being our saviours.”
