News

Charly Boy gathers youths for Lagos mega rally Oct 1

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Charly Boy gathers youths for Lagos mega rally Oct 1

Sequel to the recently held Mega Rally in Abuja, the Grand Master himself and the only advocate of Nigerian youths, Charly Boy, will be celebrating this year’s Independence with the youths of the country. In a statement released from the stable of #Ourmumudondo convener, expected youths are to gather at the National Stadium in Surulere on October 1 where the Area Fada and other top distinguished Nigerians will be sensitizing Nigerian youths on the need to be useful and work towards a better Nigeria. Speaking with journalists recently, Charly Boy in his usual way talked about many ways youths have ignorantly gave the country to those who are misleading them. The statement reads: “Nigeria has been hijacked by greedy politicians who come under the guise of being our saviours.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

BUA Cement to build $1.05bn plants in 3 states

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…signs agreement with Chinese firm BUA Cement Plc. has signed an agreement with Sinoma CBMI of China for the construction of three new plants in Edo, Sokoto and Adamawa states. Each of the new plants has 3 million tonnes per annum capacity and expected to be completed by the end of 2022. According to the […]
News

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Senate has passed a gun control bill – the most significant firearms legislation in nearly 30 years. Fifteen Republicans joined Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress to approve the measure by 65 votes to 33, reports the BBC. It follows mass shootings last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, […]
News

Kalu: Queen Elizabeth was an exceptional leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II as a colossal loss to the United Kingdom and global community. Kalu stressed that during the 70 year reign of the late monarch, the UK witnessed unprecedented and remarkable development. The […]

