Arts & Entertainments

Charly Boy Survived Prostate Cancer, Set To Hold Thanksgiving

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Legendary singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy is set to hold thanksgiving over his life.

Charly Boy who battled with prostate cancer has taken to his Instagram page to recount how he survived the deadly disease hence his Thanksgiving celebration.

Recall that a few weeks back the singer shared a video of him being wheeled out of the theatre, he also revealed that he has been battling the ailment for over 10 days.

Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that being a survivor is the greatest favour God has done for him.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and also thanked his family for their support as well as thanked the Nigerian doctor who performed his surgery.

He penned,  “Gosh, I have fought one too many battles in my short life.

Most of the time, I win.

“Prostate cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer his spirit.

“Abegi makes una help me thank God for giving me yet another chance”.

Expressing gratitude to God, the singer revealed that he is set to hold a Thanksgiving to thank God for sparing his life.

The controversial singer is hopeful that his instrument begins to function again.

“I dey go thank God for sparing my life, from Prostrate Cancer.

“Hopefully, my instrument goes begin function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one.

It’s not easy to be a Manoooo”.

Pandora Peaceman

