CharlyBoy: Nigeria has become graveyard for its youths

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, fondly nicknamed ‘Area Fada’ is legendary in different spheres of entertainment, where he pitched his interest. His passion for seeing Nigerian youths succeed is one of the reasons he went back into music. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares why he does not look a 71-year-old, what he thinks of marriage and the level his sex life is at now

You recently celebrated your 71st birthday and you unveiled a new EP after many years of leaving the music industry. Tell us about the album.

The title of the EP is ‘Odudubariba’. Odudubariba means a spiritual warrior. We are fighting different battles on very different spiritual plane. And what is happening to Nigeria is not only systematic, it is not only endemic, it’s not only about the corruption, it’s not only about the fraud that is the contraption of this geographical space called Nigeria.

It is also about our spirituality. It is also about the demonicness of our enemies. So Odudubariba is a spiritual warrior. Someone who will always fight cases of injustices anywhere they see it. That is what my music is here to do. To stand against injustice.

You just turned 71 and you still look like you just turned 50. This is one of the things many envy about you. What is the secret behind your youthful good looks?

The secret that is no longer a secret is that I fell off a good tree. My genes are rock solid. 50 per cent of what God has blessed me with is in my genes.

Then, like many would say, if God blesses you and gives you grace, and you don’t use the grace properly, he will not bless you more. God gave everybody grace. So if you like, abuse yours.

As for me, I have refused to abuse my grace. This is why, even though I come from a family with good genes, I don’t take it for granted. The other 50 per cent is your lifestyle that would make up for it. And I don’t take my lifestyle for granted. I do things to honour and worship my body. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I don’t womanise. I don’t do a lot of things that people ordinarily do.

Many would believe that someone like you with so many swag may be a womanizer?

What people think and what I am are two different things. Things I do to honour my body is that I go for massage every other week. My workout is constant. I don’t miss a day of workout, except I am not in a good frame of mind. And sometimes, I pass.

I try to do 10,000 steps everyday during morning hours. I walk from Adeniyi Jones to Sheraton hotel at Maryland and back. Its part of my routine almost everyday. Or I use my scooter. I watch what I put into my body. It is not just about food. It is about what goes into my mouth as per food. I watch the company I keep. I don’t have more than two friends. I don’t socialise like that because I am very picky. I watch the people I talk to.

They must be people who are adding value to my life. I watch what I look at. All these gory pictures about people being killed, especially on WhatsApp.

Nobody should send me those kinds of things. I don’t know if that is what we are promoting or what. I stay away from heartbreaking gory photos because it feeds the mind. Because being healthy starts and ends with mental health. There are a lot of Nigerians going through horrific times right now.

Many people we think are normal are not because the environment has turned toxic. This country has become a grave yard for young people’s dream. That is why I am shouting about the youth. The enemies we surround ourselves with don’t care about young people.

The people we have in government are very old. In fact, they are our ancestors. I still believe in the youth because you see young Nigerians, once they can put themselves together and leave the country, you see them doing well. So, what is it in this country that is not allowing young people excel like they want to?

In the first single you released be for the EP, you featured Falz The Bad guy. We then later saw you with Don Jazzy. Are you cooking up something musically with him?

Yes, I want to work with all the people I have admired from a distance. I want to work with all the young people that I like and all the young people that I have learned a whole lot from because nobody is above learning. I don’t pretend like I know everything. I wake up everyday feeling like I don’t know anything and because of this, learning is easy for me.

I can pick up an i d e a from a 3- year-old. I am an ego-less person. It’s not about who is older than who. If you are a young person, it’s about what can you offer? Do you have what it takes to draw a Charly Boy in your space to learn from you, regardless of how young you are?

That is why dealing with young people is easy for me. They feel comfortable with me. They don’t see me as one ancestor. They still respect me but our communication is always cool.

You once said in a previous interview that you look younger because you are young at heart. Is that still a fact?

I will always be young at heart. My heart is that of a boy. That is why the boy in me will never leave. That is why it is easy for me relating with very young people whom I find very interesting. If you put me in a room with a 5-year-old, the way I will readapt will shock you.

Because these are people who are seeing life from a different perspective.

They don’t have any hang ups and that is how I would have loved to live my life but we are living in an adult world that is filled with conspiracy, treachery and so one also needs to learn that to protect yourself. If I am allowed, I would rather hang out with children than with adults.

Considering how young and fresh you look everyday with the energy you showoff at workout sessions, many would love to know if you are still sexually active?

No, not as I used to be. And anybody after 50 years, who is saying he is a superman in bed, the person is lying.

“Hear me, it is ezigbo asi’ (it is a big lie). Let me tell you that, you don’t have to get to 50 before you start experiencing erectile dysfunction. My case is not erectile dysfunction, it’s just my mindset that has changed. Sex has become like an assignment to me now.

So you don’t agree to the fact that experts say that sex is therapeutic?

No, not at all. I started having sex at age of 10. I had my first baby when I was 16 or 17. My first son now is 53 years. So, I have seen it all and I am tired. I have seen all kinds of women’s butts. I don’t even know how I survived 45 years in the hand of one woman.

Marriage is tiresome. But like I tell everybody, especially young people, marriage is management. You have to find those things that are profound in your marriage between you and your partner. Those things that are profound that binds you together.

This is what will hold you together after the sex dies, after the beauty fades. We will all grow old and wrinkled. You cannot be eating only Egusi soup everyday for 50 years and say that you are not tired. It is not possible but what keeps you together will be one unique factor which can be friendship, deep understanding and many other profound qualities that no one else that give except that person.

Are you indirectly saying that you are tired?

I am tired but at the same time, I am not tired. I am tired that I have been eating Egusi since but I am not tired that I have a friend who knows me well. A friend who knows exactly what the doctors ordered and what is required of her in my space.

She know the kind of space she occupies in my life because we all want friendship at an old age. My wife has been that kind of person that is a friend for life. Because we are committed, we understand that it is not all the time that relationship is sweet.

You once said that you feel the aging inside. That you don’t feel as young as you look. Do you still feel like that?

Of course, but it will take a long time before the aging starts showing anywhere. If you see a fairly used car that the body has been auto based and the car is shining and beautiful but nobody know the engine. Whether the thing is leaking oil or whether the battery is working at all.

This is how it is. Nobody knows what is going on inside your body. The most important place is your mind, your head, your soul. Once these places are young ad energetic and busy, the body takes time to crumble. That is why I feed my mind, body and soul to be young.

