Charting new course on climate change in Nigeria

Oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria, major contributors to the green house gases, which is responsible for the worsening state of climate are charting a new course to reduce the impact of carbon emissions. REGINA. OTOKPA reports.

In the last few years, climate change has been a global issue begging for urgent attention by governments to address the adverse long term effects of rising temperature and changes in weather patterns.

Unfortunately, these weather conditions seem to be worsening by the day.

Although these shifts may be natural, the activities of humans such as burning of fossil fuels, have continued to deplete the ozone layer in the atmosphere, the protective covering that prevents the heat from the sun from reaching the earth at high intensity. In Nigeria, the activities of the oil and gas companies over time, are beginning to take a toil on the country.

Gases, such as carbon monoxide, Sulphur dioxide and chloral fluorocarbons are being emitted in large quantities. There have been evident increases in temperature, variable rainfall, rise in sea level and flooding in many states, drought and desertification and extreme weather events. Sadly, these variation in daily weather conditions is threatening economic growth sectors especially agriculture, fishery and forestry,.

In turn, these have resulted in the displacement of millions of Nigerians due to f desertification and flooding. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), about 1.9 million Nigerians were displaced in 2019 alone. Ad the global discourse on tackling this issue continues to deepen, tree planting has been recognised as one of the simplest and most effective methods to address climate change.

Trees have the capacity to absorb and remove carbon dioxide, a major green gas emission from the air, store carbon in the trees and soil and at the same time release oxygen into the atmosphere. A leading indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy Plc, recently embarked on “Plant trees- run Afforestation/Restoration programme,” with a commitment to plant one million trees annually.

The programme, Tree4Life Initiative would focus more on planting of economic trees, for the next five years. According to Seplat, priorities for the initiative were given to states where it operates thus, the tree planting would begin from five states; Edo, Imo, Delta and two other states in the North.

Speaking at the official launch of the Tree4Life initiative a day before stepping down as chairman of Seplat Energy Plc after 13 years of holding the position, Mr. A.B.C Orjiako, maintained that tree planting would assist the country’s transition towards a cleaner, more reliable and more accessible energy.

According to Orjiako, the initiative was a promise kept by the company, added that It was a perfect solution to the overall mix of carbon reduction, as trees does not only absorb carbon, but they were equally a great oxygen source for human beings.

Recall that the indigenous energy giant had at its Energy Summit in October last year, unveiled its energy transition plan which includes tree planing to encourage reforestation. While noting that the company would continue to ensure access to energy in a sustainable manner, Orjiako, insisted that protecting the environment was also a critical part of Seplat’s operations.

He said: “We are a company that thrives on sustainability through environmental, social and governance (ESG). “For us in SEPLAT, we do believe that we must align with the Paris agreement of net-zero carbon. Net-zero carbon is not net zero fossil fuel.

“The Paris Agreement requires that countries reach global peaking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century. “The High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE) goal was to accelerate and scale up action to achieve universal access to clean, affordable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The real message we are giving is that net zero carbon is not net zero fossil fuel. This is because there is a huge energy crisis in the world today and for developing countries, energy poverty. What we need is a way of solving the problem without damaging the environment.”

Also speaking, CEO, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said the driver behind the tree planting initiative was the company’s realisation that tree planting has potentials to impact on all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), even as he added that reforestation has capacity for employment and empowerment. He added: “We at Seplat Energy, we walk the talk. We are targeting 1 million trees in five (5) years. Seplat Tree4Life initiative is a win-win for everyone even as it aligns with government energy transition plans.

“In addition, we plan to curate a scalable, strategic, and innovative Tree planting and Carbon Sequestration programme working with reputable partners to provide food security, reduce biodiversity loss, and support the net-zero agenda. “We will deliberately engage women, youth and communities for sustainable food production and a sustainable environment through tree planting in their communities and mindset change.

“We have adopted a two-prong approach: To advocate for Tree Planting and Protection to instill the consciousness of the importance of tree planting and the responsibility of citizens to ensure its success,”he said. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, commended Seplat for being a worthy and responsible operator and urged other players in the energy sector to follow the same pathway with the view to achieving net zero come 2026. He noted that the initiative by Seplat was in n line with Mr. President’s commitment on net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

This requires initiatives such as this being undertaken by Seplat today, as well as sustained financial assistance, technology transfer and capacity building from international partners willing and able to assist us in this regard. “Nigeria still requires fossil fuels, especially gas, as its base load energy source to address energy poverty and power supply. “We have declared gas as our transition fuel, our pathway to net-zero carbon emission.

This presents investment opportunities given the oil and gas reserves which can be commercialised. “It behoves on us all in one way or the other to devise pathways to achieving net zero in 2060 and I am happy Seplat has taken this path,” he said. According to Sylva, government on it’s part has created some pathways and corridors which oil and gas operators could leverage upon to achieve net zero.

These, he said, includes the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the decade of gas road map, the AKK gas line aimed at deepening gas business and the corridor of West African pipelines. Chairman, NNPC board, Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo who stressed the critical role of oil and gas industry players, maintained that tree planting remains one simple and effective way to reduce the impact of climate change and also protect the environment.

She said: “Tree planting is a simple and effective way to help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and restore much of the ecosystem. “There is also social benefit of this initiative by Seplat, women and youth engagement for instance is an alignment with the UN SDGs and will break the circle of poverty and restiveness in our communities and provision.”

