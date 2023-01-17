Chatham House: I’m going to declare war on power sector –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that he will declare war on the power sector if elected president in the February 25 presidential election. Speaking at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom yesterday, Obi said Nigeria has the capacity to generate more than 100,000 megawatts. Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London.

Its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges. He said: “We’re going to turn around the power sector. Nigeria today generates 6,000 megawatts for 200 million people and South Africa, the second biggest in terms of the economy on the continent with 60 million people, generates over 40,000 megawatts, yet, they have declared an emergency in the power sector. “I have said that anyone can generate up to 100,000 megawatts with our licence.

If a country with 60 million populations generating over 40,000MW is declaring an emergency on power, what do you think somebody with two million people generating 5,000 to 6,000MW will do? War! I am going to declare war on power and I will solve it.

Anybody who stands in the way, so be it. “You have heard them say we don’t have structure, that structure is the one that has dismantled Nigeria. We will destroy that structure of criminality, I assure you of it.” While answering questions on how he intends to revive Nigeria to make the country attractive and inviting to foreign investors, the former governor of Anambra State said putting regulations in place that will make investment conducive, will go a long way to resolve the challenge.

“Bringing back foreign investment is very simple. Foreign investor (relationship) is like bees and honey, all you need to do is create honey and bees will be all over the place. “Foreign capital is scared of corruption, is scared of board policies, is scared of where there’s no rule of law. You need to put a regulatory environment that makes it conducive, you need to secure it.

That is at the heart of what Datti and I are offering. “We will be that intangible asset of securing the country, making sure we govern through rule of law. We will fight corruption. Datti has a record as the only National Assembly member who refused to buy property from the government when it was offered to every National Assembly member. “

You can go and look at his record if you see anywhere he has compromised or put himself in a transactional position and I will stop running. I know how I approached him and I told him ‘I and you owe it to save our people’. That’s why we came together and we agreed to work as a team to solve this problem.”

Asked by a member of the audience at the event about his alleged refusal to condemn the activities of members of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Obi said, “There are agitations across the country.

There is agitation for Biafra and the Yoruba Nation.” Obi pledged that he will have zero tolerance for corruption by ensuring the revenue of the government is properly accounted for should he emerge winner of the February 25 poll. “Foreign capital is scared of corruption, is scared of poor policy and is scared of where there is no rule of law. You need to put a regulatory environment and make it conducive.” v

