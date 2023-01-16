Politics

Chatham House: I’m going to declare war on power sector – Obi

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that he will declare war on the power sector if elected president in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday, Obi said Nigeria has the capacity to generate more than 100,000 megawatts.

Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London. Its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges.

He said: “We’re going to turn around the power sector. Nigeria today generates 6,000 megawatts for 200 million people and South Africa, the second biggest in terms of the economy on the continent with 60 million people, generates over 40,000 megawatts, yet, they have declared an emergency in the power sector.

“I have said that anyone can generate up to 100,000 megawatts with our licence. If a country with 60 million populations generating over 40,000MW is declaring an emergency on power, what do you think somebody with two million people generating 5,000 to 6,000MW will do? War! I am going to declare war on power and I will solve it. Anybody who stands in the way, so be it.

“You have heard them say we don’t have structure, that structure is the one that has dismantled Nigeria. We will destroy that structure of criminality, I assure you of it.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

