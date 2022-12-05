Chatham House: Tinubu promises quality leadership, tackle insecurity

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised that his administration will continue to provide quality leadership to the sub-region and ensure democratic ideals reign in the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu, who was in Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom to speak to Nigerians in the Diaspora on why he should be elected in 2023 Monday, said as president, Nigeria will epitomise the values of democracy during elections anywhere in Africa by ensuring that democratic ideals are followed and all forms of electoral violence will be rejected.

He said: “Every election, wherever it is held, is important to the people or entity directly concerned. It is also important to the global democracy community as well. Equally, there are also countries whose elections, on account of their weight and influence, carry wider implications way beyond their immediate geographical boundaries. Nigeria is one such country.

“And I urge all my fellow contestants in this election to do the same. Let the sovereign will of the people decide the path of our nation. And let this election be determined by voters making their choice freely rather than the domineering intimidation of the troublesome few. For one, as Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy, it is generally acknowledged that the fortunes of the African continent and indeed the Black race are tied directly to the health of Nigeria.”

