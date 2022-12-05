Politics

Chatham House: Tinubu promises quality leadership, tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised that his administration will continue to provide quality leadership to the sub-region and ensure democratic ideals reign in the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu, who was in Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom to speak to Nigerians in the Diaspora on why he should be elected in 2023 Monday, said as president, Nigeria will epitomise the values of democracy during elections anywhere in Africa by ensuring that democratic ideals are followed and all forms of electoral violence will be rejected.

He said: “Every election, wherever it is held, is important to the people or entity directly concerned. It is also important to the global democracy community as well. Equally, there are also countries whose elections, on account of their weight and influence, carry wider implications way beyond their immediate geographical boundaries. Nigeria is one such country.

“And I urge all my fellow contestants in this election to do the same. Let the sovereign will of the people decide the path of our nation. And let this election be determined by voters making their choice freely rather than the domineering intimidation of the troublesome few. For one, as Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy, it is generally acknowledged that the fortunes of the African continent and indeed the Black race are tied directly to the health of Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Zamfara by-election: PDP accuses INEC official of partisanship

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer in last Saturday’s by-election in the Bakura Constituency in Zamfara State, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, of partisanship. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Prof. Magatawa wants to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) undue advantage in the […]
Politics

Cross River: Much ado about PDP secretariat

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES reports

CLEMENT JAMES reports on the controversy trailing the recent takeover of the Cross Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Governor Ben Ayade-led All Progressives Congress (APC)   It is no longer news that Prof. Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State is now a card carrying member of the […]
Politics

Ganduje: APC has registered 2.5m members in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration/Revalidation exercise continues across the country, Kano State says it has recorded about 2.5 members so far, with the call to the National Headquarters of the party to give them more registers. At the sixth stakeholders meeting conveyed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica