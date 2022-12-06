Chatham House visit, theatre of absurd – Atiku campaign

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Monday’s visit of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Chatham House in London, as a charade.

Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign, Otunba Dele Momodu, in a statement on Tuesday, said Tinubu’s handlers showcased him as an invalid.

Momodu said it would have been better for Tinubu’s handlers to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator who is capable of independent thoughts.

According to him: “His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…”

He expressed the fear that what happened when Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was president when some of his aides governed by proxy, might arise if Tinubu emerges president after next year’s election.

